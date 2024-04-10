Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
05.04.24
14:00 Uhr
0,152 Euro
-0,013
-7,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1630,17809:08
0,1660,17309:08
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 08:06
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Capita plc extends contract with European telecoms provider

Capita Plc - Capita plc extends contract with European telecoms provider

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2024

Capita plc extends contract with European telecoms provider

Capita plc (Capita) today announces it has extended its customer experience contract with a leading European integrated telecoms company for two years from January 2024, with an option to extend for a further two years.

In a deal worth more than £95m over four years, Capita will continue to deliver on-shore and near-shore end-to-end customer experience services for the client, including inbound customer inquiries, chatbots, social media engagement and managing customer technical support.

Corinne Ripoche, CEO, Capita Experience, said: "We are very proud to extend this contract, which builds on the success of our long-standing strategic partnership since 2008.

"We will be focused on delivering a customer-centric approach which anticipates customer needs, through a seamless and personalised experience.

"We'll continue to leverage technology to meet our customer's very high-quality requirements."

Capita is one of Europe's main customer experience businesses, with market-leading positions in the UK, Ireland and Switzerland, and a major presence in Germany.

Notes to editors:

The new contractual agreement is based on expected volumes, and therefore treated as a framework contract. As a result, there is no IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the contract.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 43,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience- in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.