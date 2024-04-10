Capita Plc - Capita plc extends contract with European telecoms provider
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10
10 April 2024
Capita plc extends contract with European telecoms provider
Capita plc (Capita) today announces it has extended its customer experience contract with a leading European integrated telecoms company for two years from January 2024, with an option to extend for a further two years.
In a deal worth more than £95m over four years, Capita will continue to deliver on-shore and near-shore end-to-end customer experience services for the client, including inbound customer inquiries, chatbots, social media engagement and managing customer technical support.
Corinne Ripoche, CEO, Capita Experience, said: "We are very proud to extend this contract, which builds on the success of our long-standing strategic partnership since 2008.
"We will be focused on delivering a customer-centric approach which anticipates customer needs, through a seamless and personalised experience.
"We'll continue to leverage technology to meet our customer's very high-quality requirements."
Capita is one of Europe's main customer experience businesses, with market-leading positions in the UK, Ireland and Switzerland, and a major presence in Germany.
Notes to editors:
The new contractual agreement is based on expected volumes, and therefore treated as a framework contract. As a result, there is no IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the contract.
For more information, please contact:
Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk
About Capita
Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 43,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience- in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com