Capita Plc - Capita plc extends contract with European telecoms provider

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2024

Capita plc extends contract with European telecoms provider

Capita plc (Capita) today announces it has extended its customer experience contract with a leading European integrated telecoms company for two years from January 2024, with an option to extend for a further two years.

In a deal worth more than £95m over four years, Capita will continue to deliver on-shore and near-shore end-to-end customer experience services for the client, including inbound customer inquiries, chatbots, social media engagement and managing customer technical support.

Corinne Ripoche, CEO, Capita Experience, said: "We are very proud to extend this contract, which builds on the success of our long-standing strategic partnership since 2008.

"We will be focused on delivering a customer-centric approach which anticipates customer needs, through a seamless and personalised experience.

"We'll continue to leverage technology to meet our customer's very high-quality requirements."

Capita is one of Europe's main customer experience businesses, with market-leading positions in the UK, Ireland and Switzerland, and a major presence in Germany.

