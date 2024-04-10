Das Instrument 87O MU0461N00015 LIGHTHOUSE PROPERTIES EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024The instrument 87O MU0461N00015 LIGHTHOUSE PROPERTIES EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2024Das Instrument X6C0 CA65250B3039 NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2024The instrument X6C0 CA65250B3039 NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2024Das Instrument KRY0 FI4000369657 GLASTON OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024The instrument KRY0 FI4000369657 GLASTON OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2024Das Instrument W55 ZAE000167391 TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2024The instrument W55 ZAE000167391 TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2024Das Instrument 8JO SE0016844831 VOLVO CAR AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2024The instrument 8JO SE0016844831 VOLVO CAR AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2024Das Instrument SS91 US8321542073 SMITH MICRO SOFTW.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2024The instrument SS91 US8321542073 SMITH MICRO SOFTW.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2024Das Instrument UG5 US88673M2017 TIGER BRANDS ADR/1 RC-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024The instrument UG5 US88673M2017 TIGER BRANDS ADR/1 RC-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2024Das Instrument 0B2 AT0000BAWAG2 BAWAG GROUP AG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024The instrument 0B2 AT0000BAWAG2 BAWAG GROUP AG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2024Das Instrument XC2R GB00BL6XZ716 CAPITAL + REGIONAL LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2024The instrument XC2R GB00BL6XZ716 CAPITAL + REGIONAL LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2024Das Instrument PUR AU000000PDN8 PALADIN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2024The instrument PUR AU000000PDN8 PALADIN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2024Das Instrument D0C CA34989B1094 FORZA LITHIUM CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2024The instrument D0C CA34989B1094 FORZA LITHIUM CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2024Das Instrument 9W4 SE0015657820 MIRIS HOLDING AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2024The instrument 9W4 SE0015657820 MIRIS HOLDING AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2024Das Instrument X92 SE0017483175 ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2024The instrument X92 SE0017483175 ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2024