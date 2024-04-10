AlzeCure Pharma: Eli Lilly's and AstraZeneca's Former Head of Research Dr. Jan Lundberg Invests in AlzeCure and is Proposed for Election to its Board

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for CNS diseases, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that Professor Jan Lundberg invests in the company and is proposed as a new member of the company's board of directors.

Professor Jan Lundberg has more than 25 years of experience from leading positions in global pharmaceutical companies, including as global head of research at Astra and then AstraZeneca (1996 - 2009) and global head of research and development at Eli Lilly (2010 - 2018). He has led the development of more than 200 drug candidates, including Alzheimer's and pain, with 30 approved products in several therapeutic areas. Before joining Astra, Dr. Lundberg was professor of pharmacology at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, where he also received his PhD. He also studied medicine at the University of Gothenburg for four years and his research has resulted in over 500 publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Dr. Lundberg is also an honorary doctorate at the Faculty of Pharmacology at Uppsala University, Sweden and has received both the Fernström and Jahre prizes. Over the years, he has also been active in several international authority committees. He is currently a board member of several different pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and his extensive experience in research and development with a strong interest in central nervous system diseases will be a great asset to AlzeCure.

"AlzeCure has a fantastically exciting and promising project portfolio in areas of very high medical need and in fields that I worked with. I would be happy to be able to join the company in this exciting development phase and be able to contribute to the company's continued success," said Dr. Jan Lundberg.

"We are incredibly grateful and happy that Jan Lundberg both wants to become a board member and invest in AlzeCure, with the fantastic experience and knowledge he possesses. We are convinced that this will make a very positive contribution to our continued future successful development," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease, as well as for depression treatment. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions, alternatively partnership, with other pharmaceutical companies.

