Mittwoch, 10.04.2024
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
10.04.24
08:05 Uhr
1,584 Euro
-0,036
-2,22 %
10.04.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 9th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 98,876 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           58,876     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6040     GBP1.3760 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5900     GBP1.3600 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5971     GBP1.3701

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,941,938 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares   Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
       1,600  1.5940        XDUB     09:20:04      00028774910TRDU1 
       1,500  1.5940        XDUB     09:20:04      00028774909TRDU1 
         384 1.5940        XDUB     09:20:04      00028774911TRDU1 
       3,329  1.5900        XDUB     09:40:09      00028774966TRDU1 
       3,347  1.5900        XDUB     09:40:09      00028774965TRDU1 
       1,994  1.5920        XDUB     11:33:52      00028775664TRDU1 
       1,500  1.5920        XDUB     11:33:52      00028775663TRDU1 
          38 1.5920        XDUB     11:45:33      00028775791TRDU1 
       1,500  1.5920        XDUB     11:45:33      00028775790TRDU1 
       3,179  1.6040        XDUB     12:22:52      00028776011TRDU1 
       3,504  1.6040        XDUB     12:22:52      00028776010TRDU1 
       3,335  1.6040        XDUB     12:22:52      00028776009TRDU1 
       1,400  1.5940        XDUB     13:49:43      00028776429TRDU1 
         691 1.5940        XDUB     13:49:43      00028776428TRDU1 
       1,068  1.5940        XDUB     13:49:43      00028776427TRDU1 
       10,052  1.5960        XDUB     14:15:15      00028776562TRDU1 
       3,333  1.6000        XDUB     14:55:23      00028776813TRDU1 
       3,432  1.6000        XDUB     14:55:23      00028776812TRDU1 
       3,167  1.6000        XDUB     15:36:14      00028777461TRDU1 
         621 1.6000        XDUB     15:36:14      00028777460TRDU1 
       2,605  1.6000        XDUB     15:36:14      00028777459TRDU1 
       3,260  1.6000        XDUB     15:43:36      00028777642TRDU1 
       1,947  1.5920        XDUB     16:18:14      00028777991TRDU1 
       1,048  1.5960        XDUB     16:27:39      00028778126TRDU1 
       1,042  1.5960        XDUB     16:27:39      00028778127TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    2,681  1.3600        XLON     09:46:57      00028774993TRDU1 
    1,408  1.3660        XLON     11:19:31      00028775585TRDU1 
    1,597  1.3660        XLON     11:19:31      00028775584TRDU1 
    2,969  1.3720        XLON     12:22:52      00028776008TRDU1 
    6,231  1.3720        XLON     12:22:52      00028776007TRDU1 
      915  1.3660        XLON     14:12:36      00028776521TRDU1 
    1,052  1.3660        XLON     14:12:36      00028776520TRDU1 
      155  1.3620        XLON     14:14:24      00028776545TRDU1 
    2,897  1.3760        XLON     14:32:06      00028776647TRDU1 
    2,727  1.3760        XLON     14:49:12      00028776783TRDU1 
    3,385  1.3700        XLON     14:55:23      00028776811TRDU1 
    1,863  1.3700        XLON     14:55:23      00028776810TRDU1 
    2,763  1.3700        XLON     15:36:21      00028777469TRDU1 
    2,725  1.3700        XLON     15:36:21      00028777467TRDU1 
    2,785  1.3720        XLON     15:45:22      00028777659TRDU1 
    3,847  1.3680        XLON     16:27:33      00028778119TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  314572 
EQS News ID:  1876869 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1876869&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
