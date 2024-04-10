DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 9th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 98,876 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 58,876 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6040 GBP1.3760 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5900 GBP1.3600 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5971 GBP1.3701

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,941,938 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,600 1.5940 XDUB 09:20:04 00028774910TRDU1 1,500 1.5940 XDUB 09:20:04 00028774909TRDU1 384 1.5940 XDUB 09:20:04 00028774911TRDU1 3,329 1.5900 XDUB 09:40:09 00028774966TRDU1 3,347 1.5900 XDUB 09:40:09 00028774965TRDU1 1,994 1.5920 XDUB 11:33:52 00028775664TRDU1 1,500 1.5920 XDUB 11:33:52 00028775663TRDU1 38 1.5920 XDUB 11:45:33 00028775791TRDU1 1,500 1.5920 XDUB 11:45:33 00028775790TRDU1 3,179 1.6040 XDUB 12:22:52 00028776011TRDU1 3,504 1.6040 XDUB 12:22:52 00028776010TRDU1 3,335 1.6040 XDUB 12:22:52 00028776009TRDU1 1,400 1.5940 XDUB 13:49:43 00028776429TRDU1 691 1.5940 XDUB 13:49:43 00028776428TRDU1 1,068 1.5940 XDUB 13:49:43 00028776427TRDU1 10,052 1.5960 XDUB 14:15:15 00028776562TRDU1 3,333 1.6000 XDUB 14:55:23 00028776813TRDU1 3,432 1.6000 XDUB 14:55:23 00028776812TRDU1 3,167 1.6000 XDUB 15:36:14 00028777461TRDU1 621 1.6000 XDUB 15:36:14 00028777460TRDU1 2,605 1.6000 XDUB 15:36:14 00028777459TRDU1 3,260 1.6000 XDUB 15:43:36 00028777642TRDU1 1,947 1.5920 XDUB 16:18:14 00028777991TRDU1 1,048 1.5960 XDUB 16:27:39 00028778126TRDU1 1,042 1.5960 XDUB 16:27:39 00028778127TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,681 1.3600 XLON 09:46:57 00028774993TRDU1 1,408 1.3660 XLON 11:19:31 00028775585TRDU1 1,597 1.3660 XLON 11:19:31 00028775584TRDU1 2,969 1.3720 XLON 12:22:52 00028776008TRDU1 6,231 1.3720 XLON 12:22:52 00028776007TRDU1 915 1.3660 XLON 14:12:36 00028776521TRDU1 1,052 1.3660 XLON 14:12:36 00028776520TRDU1 155 1.3620 XLON 14:14:24 00028776545TRDU1 2,897 1.3760 XLON 14:32:06 00028776647TRDU1 2,727 1.3760 XLON 14:49:12 00028776783TRDU1 3,385 1.3700 XLON 14:55:23 00028776811TRDU1 1,863 1.3700 XLON 14:55:23 00028776810TRDU1 2,763 1.3700 XLON 15:36:21 00028777469TRDU1 2,725 1.3700 XLON 15:36:21 00028777467TRDU1 2,785 1.3720 XLON 15:45:22 00028777659TRDU1 3,847 1.3680 XLON 16:27:33 00028778119TRDU1

