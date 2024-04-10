Anzeige
Dow Jones News
10.04.2024 | 08:31
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Julius Meinl Living: Consolidated 2023 Accounts and Acquisition

DJ Julius Meinl Living: Consolidated 2023 Accounts and Acquisition 

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl / Key word(s): Annual Results/Acquisition 
Julius Meinl Living: Consolidated 2023 Accounts and Acquisition 
10-Apr-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Julius Meinl Living PLC, through its group companies, acquires prime real estate assets in major European political and 
economic capital cities for development into top rated hotel properties that comprise mainly apartments and that the 
group then operates itself ("Julius Meinl Living"). 
 
Julius Meinl Living PLC is fully owned by the Julius Meinl family who, over the last 162 years, have demonstrated their 
expertise and excellence in consumer goods, retail and real estate. 
 
Financial Performance in 2023 
 
In 2023, Julius Meinl Living was able to build on the steps forward that it achieved in 2022. In financial terms, the 
group achieved: 
 
 - Revenue from operations of EUR12.0m (2022: EUR6.3m) 
 - Operating EBITDA of EUR1.2m (2022: -EUR1.4m) 
 - Profit before tax of EUR5.0m (2022: EUR9.5m) 
 - Profit for the year of EUR2.2m (2022: EUR6.7m) 
 - An increase in shareholders' equity to EUR43.9m at 31 December 2023 (2022: EUR42.3m) 
 - An increase in total assets to EUR143.0m at 31 December 2023 (2022: EUR124.3m) 
 
The major contributor to the strong performance of Julius Meinl Living has been the group's flagship 168 apartment 
property, "The Julius Prague". During its first 18 months of operations, the property has been attracting guests who 
would otherwise have stayed in "normal" hotels, in serviced residences and in short term lets. This breadth of appeal 
is reflected in the guest reviews that The Julius Prague has received: in a very short time of operation, the property 
has received 4,276 reviews on Booking.com (as of 5 April 2024), with an average score of 9.4. 
 
In 2023 - its first full year of operation, The Julius Prague earned total revenues of EUR10.3m and hotel EBITDA was 
EUR5.1m, representing a hotel EBITDA margin of 50%. 
 
Recognising the success achieved by The Julius Prague, the fair value of the property is now assessed in the group's 
accounts as being EUR110.1m (2022: EUR102.4m). 
 
The group's second property is the Escala Hotel & Suites in Budapest, with 51 apartments. In 2023, the Escala Hotel & 
Suites earned total revenues of EUR1.6m (2022: EUR1.5m) and hotel EBITDA was EUR0.7m (2022: EUR0.9m), representing a hotel 
EBITDA margin of 41% (2022: 57%). Through 2024, Julius Meinl Living is planning to undertake a limited refurbishment of 
the Escala Hotel & Suites to protect and enhance its market position and its value, whilst keeping the property fully 
in operation. 
 
The fair value of the Escala Hotel & Suites is assessed in the group's accounts as being unchanged at EUR10.1m. 
 
Across its properties, Julius Meinl Living recorded in 2023 a fair value gain totalling EUR8.7m net of exchange rate 
movements (2022: EUR16.9m). 
 
As at 31 December 2023, Julius Meinl Living had cash of EUR19.0m (2022: EUR9.1m) and net financial debt of EUR64.5m (2022: 
EUR59.6m). The success of The Julius Prague also enabled the amount of debt secured on the property to be increased 
during the course of the year from EUR35.3m to EUR50.0m. 
 
The 2023 accounts are now available from www.juliusmeinlliving.com. 
 
Environmental Certification 
 
In October of 2023, The Julius Prague has obtained the prestigious LEED Gold Certification for building design and 
construction. 
 
LEED, an acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability 
excellence. LEED certification is awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). 
 
LEED Gold Certification is a testament to The Julius Prague's efforts to minimise its environmental impact through all 
phases of the property's design, construction, fit-out and, since opening spring 2022, operation. 
 
Since receiving its LEED Gold Certification, The Julius Prague has become one of only 77 buildings in the Czech 
Republic certified by LEED to either Gold or Platinum Certification level for building design and construction. Within 
this elite group is only one other hotel, in addition to The Julius Prague. 
 
Acquisition 
 
Julius Meinl Living is pleased to announce that it has recently completed the acquisition of the 12,600m2 Hotel 
Ambasador property in Bucharest. Following extensive refurbishment, the Hotel Ambasador is planned to re-open its doors 
as "The Julius Bucharest" in 2027. 
 
Julius Meinl Living believes Bucharest is an attractive market: In 2023, there were 14.6m travellers through the city's 
airport as compared to 13.8m in Prague. However, while Prague offers a multitude of luxury accommodation options, 
Bucharest is currently significantly underserved in this regard. 
 
The Hotel Ambasador was constructed shortly before WWII, and opened in 1939. Ever since, it has been a landmark art 
deco building in the centre Bucharest. Hotel operations were interrupted during WWII and in the early years of 
communism. However, in 1958 hotel operations were restored and have been carried out ever since. 
 
In preparation for redevelopment, the hotel operations of Ambasador SA have now been terminated. Once the relevant 
permits have been obtained, it is expected that the redevelopment will take approximately two years to complete. 
Following redevelopment, The Julius Bucharest will retain the essence and character of the existing building. It is 
expected to have 158 luxury rooms and apartments. Facilities and services will follow the model that has successfully 
been established by The Julius Prague, including a House of Julius Meinl-branded gourmet food and drink store. 
 
Funding for the acquisition of the Hotel Ambasador property and for its redevelopment is expected to come from the 
Julius Meinl Living group and from senior bank debt. Julius Meinl Living is in negotiations for the senior bank debt to 
fund the development cost. 
 
As with The Julius Prague, it is intended that The Julius Bucharest will be certified to LEED Gold standard. 
 
Strategy 
 
With The Julius concept now proven, Julius Meinl Living is continuing the process of developing its portfolio of "The 
Julius" branded "luxury product / low operating cost" hotels that comprise mainly apartments and that are located in 
the major political and economic capital cities of Europe. 
 
Over and above the acquisition of the Hotel Ambasador property in Bucharest, Julius Meinl Living is progressing 
negotiations in relation to a number of identified and exciting pipeline properties and continues to seek additional 
pipeline opportunities, in both cases for eventual addition to The Julius portfolio. 
 
Financing 
 
Through the second half of 2023 and into 2024, Julius Meinl Living noticed that the successes it has achieved with The 
Julius Prague, along with improving sentiment in the financial community (linked to falling inflation and the 
expectation of lower interest rates), have resulted in an increasing number of attractive indications of financing, 
from diverse sources. These include banks and the bond market, as well as certain other financial markets. As a result, 
Julius Meinl Living now finds itself with a high level of liquidity and with multiple future financing options open to 
it. 
 
Equity is the cornerstone of any business' capital structure and, with that in mind, Julius Meinl Living is pleased 
that its existing owner has agreed to commit an additional EUR12m of equity, of which EUR7m was drawn down in early 2024. 
 
Board 
 
Julius Meinl Living's board member and former head of Hospitality, Zdenek Kovarik, has left early this year to pursue 
other opportunities. The group is currently filling this function from internal resources and will announce a 
replacement in due course. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 
       6 Rue Dicks 
       L-1417 Luxembourg 
       Luxembourg 
E-mail:    office@juliusmeinlliving.com 
Internet:   www.juliusmeinlliving.com 
ISIN:     XS2042981576 
EQS News ID: 1876667 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1876667 10-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1876667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

