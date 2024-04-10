JP Jenkins Ltd

10th April 2024 JPJ: CDR CafeDirect PLC Shares now trading on JP Jenkins 10th April 2024 - Shares in Cafedirect PLC ( https://www.cafedirect.co.uk/ ) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Cafedirect PLC is based at 115 George Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH2 4JN and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number SC141496. Cafedirect plc is a British coffee company established in 1991 that is driven by a passion for fairness and sustainability. They are known for their commitment to ethical sourcing, focusing on fair trade and direct relationships with coffee farmers. Cafedirect sources their coffee beans from various regions around the world, including Latin America, Africa, and Asia. They work directly with small-scale farmers, ensuring fair prices and sustainable practices. JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00B0M0J665), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/company/cafedirect/). Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins said: "Congratulations to CafeDirect PLC for joining our securities trading venue. We are delighted to extend our warmest welcome to another fantastic growth company that joins our consistently expanding community. This admission allows CafeDirect shareholders the opportunity to trade their shares with many of the UK regulated brokers and access a comprehensive secondary market." John Steel, Cafedirect's CEO said "we are delighted to be able to offer buyers and sellers of Cafedirect shares a platform to execute transactions via matched bargain on a secondary market" For further information, please contact: JP Jenkins Limited Veronika Oswald (Commercial Director) Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0937



