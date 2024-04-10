Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Edge Technologies", "Company"), a leading provider of edgeCore, a real-time Digital Twins platform, is pleased to announces edgeCore Proxy (ECP) as a new capability, inspired by its earlier secure web proxy capabilities. ECP enables seamless integration of UI components across existing enterprise software systems. The results are purpose built optimized interfaces that deliver the right controls at the right time to the right people at the speed of relevance.

ECP allows organizations to compose new applications using their existing proven technology investments as building blocks. It also works with modern web applications that assert full control over an entire browser tab, dynamically instantiate content based on the current URL, and prevent the accidental or intentional mixing of content from multiple sources on a single page.

"ECP provides CTO's and CIO's the ability to rapidly build new solutions without having to reinvent or recode proven capabilities," said Scott Lesley, CTO of edgeTI. "ECP is cost effective and minimizes workforce disruption while providing transformative workflows and capabilities required to meet evolving business requirements."

Unlike simple iFrames, ECP virtualizes the run-time environment for each target application so that all URL checks and navigation appear to the application to be identical to native execution while still staying in the edgeCore server environment. This enables much tighter control of data access and user privileges, which is essential to Digital Twins.

"With edgeCore, we've built a tremendous track record in blending and isolating user interfaces to improve understanding, improving performance, and simplifying training in complex environments," said Scott Lesley.

ECP is available immediately to subscribers of edgeCore at 4.6 and higher. The company is considering the filing of a patent for ECP, building on its prior patent work in this area.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

