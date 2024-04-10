Anzeige
WKN: 861061 | ISIN: DK0010181759 | Ticker-Symbol: CBGB
Tradegate
10.04.24
09:19 Uhr
124,90 Euro
+0,05
+0,04 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
10.04.2024 | 09:10
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Carlsberg A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The B share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 11
April 2024 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0010181759             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Carlsberg B              
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 103,657,554 shares (DKK 2,073,151,080)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        3,100,000 shares (DKK 62,000,000)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  100,557,554 shares (DKK 2,011,151,080)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 20                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      CARL B                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     1596                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
