BioArctic's focus on Sustainable Innovation qualifies company for new ESG Responsibility Index at Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (NASDAQ: BIOA-B) (STOCKHOLM: BIOA-B) commitment to its Sustainable Innovation approach - combining scientific progress with responsible business practices and a dedication to environmental, social, and corporate governance principles (ESG) - has earned the company a place on the new Nasdaq OMX Sweden Small Cap 30 ESG Responsibility Index (OMXSS30ESGGI) launched today.

"Being included in the Small Cap 30 ESG Responsibility Index is a confirmation of our commitment to integrate environmental, economic, and social sustainability into everything we do, from research and development to our daily operations," says Charlotte af Klercker, Corporate Sustainability Director at BioArctic. "We are proud of the positive impact we make for patients, their families, and society and are happy that social sustainability impact is recognized in this index."

BioArctic's most important contribution to a sustainable future is innovation and development of safe and effective drugs against neurodegenerative diseases. To facilitate this, BioArctic pursues responsible research of the highest quality, which in turn requires the company to be an attractive employer. The company's partnerships help ensure that both the value of the research and innovations reach a global audience. BioArctic summarizes these values with the term Sustainable innovation.

In addition, BioArctic endeavors to integrate economic and environmental sustainability at all levels in its operations. Key parts of these efforts are the continuous evolution of the company's procedures and quality management system as well as taking measures to prevent negative environmental impact from the company's own operations. BioArctic summarizes its fulfillment of prevailing legislation and the company's commitments with the term Sustainable business.

The new OMX Sweden Small Cap 30 ESG Responsibility Index (OMXSS30ESGGI), launched by Nasdaq Stockholm on April 10, 2024, highlights companies demonstrating leadership in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within the Swedish market.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotte af Klercker, Corporate Sustainability Director

E-mail: charlotte.afklercker@bioarctic.se

Phone: +46 73 515 09 70

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se

Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on April 10, 2024.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-s-focus-on-sustainable-innovation-qualifies-company-for-new-esg-responsibility-index-at-na,c3958770

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3958770/2720042.pdf BioArctic's focus on Sustainable Innovation qualifies company for new ESG Responsibility Index at Nasdaq Stockholm

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioarctics-focus-on-sustainable-innovation-qualifies-company-for-new-esg-responsibility-index-at-nasdaq-stockholm-302112747.html