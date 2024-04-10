Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 11 April 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 93,461,121 shares (USD 934,611.21) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 255,200 shares (USD 2,552.00) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 93,716,321 shares (USD 937,163.21) ---------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: · 170,134 shares - DKK 0.07 · 85,066 shares - DKK 190.2 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66