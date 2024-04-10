First North Denmark: Brain+A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Brain+A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 11 April 2024. New shares are issued due to warrant exercise (TO3). ISIN: DK0061670205 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Brain+ -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 65,462,430 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change (exercise of TO3): 18,198,975 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 83,661,405 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.11 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: BRAINP -------------------------------------------------- Short name: 235014 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG