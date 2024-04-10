India's cumulative PV installations hit 75. 58 GW at the end of February, according to the latest figures from the nation's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). From pv magazine India India's cumulative PV installations hit 75. 58 GW at the end of February 2024, according to the latest figures from the MNRE. The total includes 59. 08 GW of ground-mount PV, 11. 08 GW of grid-connected rooftop solar, 2. 57 GW of hybrid solar, and 2. 85 GW of off-grid installations. PV capacity additions hit 8. 8 GW between April 2023 and February 2024. The state of Rajasthan leads India in terms of installed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...