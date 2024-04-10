Anzeige
10.04.2024
Bybit Simplifies Crypto Purchase with Google Pay Integration Across 35 Currencies

DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, is revolutionizing the user experience for crypto purchases with the integration of Google Pay. This innovative solution allows users across 35 currencies to seamlessly acquire cryptocurrencies with just a single click, eliminating the need for complex payment processes.

Google Pay - A Widespread Convenience Solution for a Global Audience

Bybit prioritizes user convenience and empowers users to enter the crypto market effortlessly. The Google Pay integration streamlines the purchase process, allowing users to leverage their preferred payment method for a frictionless experience. Furthermore, Bybit offers competitive currency rates, ensuring users get the most value for their money.

This integration caters to regions with high Google Pay penetration, making it easier than ever for users to participate in the crypto space.

"Bybit is committed to providing users with the most convenient and cost-effective ways to enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency. The Google Pay integration marks a significant step towards achieving this goal, offering a seamless and secure experience for all," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

For more details, please visit: https://www.bybit.com/fiat/trade/express/home

Bybit Simplifies Crypto Purchase with Google Pay Integration Across 35 Currencies

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383456/Bybit_Simplifies_Crypto_Purchase_Google_Pay_Integration_Across_35_Currencies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-simplifies-crypto-purchase-with-google-pay-integration-across-35-currencies-302112814.html

