Dr. Ashish Patel Joins as a Managing Director

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Dr. Ashish Patel has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Capital Markets Group to further expand its equity private placement capability and presence in Europe.

Based in the firm's London office, Dr. Patel will focus on providing equity solutions, including growth capital and structured equity, for leading European companies across a range of sectors.

Dr. Patel joins from Deutsche Numis, where he was Managing Director and Head of Growth Capital Solutions, leading the private capital advisory business, focusing on serving high-growth global clients. During his tenure, he focused primarily on healthcare and life sciences, climate tech, and enterprise software, assisting founders from 11 countries. Prior to this, Dr. Patel worked as a global investor leading venture capital and growth equity deals for Optum Ventures and served as a lead healthcare and life sciences investor at Mercia Asset Management. He is also a qualified doctor in anesthetics and critical care.

David Kelnar, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group, commented, "I'm delighted to be welcoming Ashish to the firm. Having worked with him previously, I'm familiar with the unique qualities he offers as both an advisor and a leader, combining operational scale-up expertise with investment advisory acumen and a unique breadth of sector knowledge. I look forward to recommencing our partnership and cementing Houlihan Lokey's position as the market leader in the provision of equity capital solutions for ambitious European companies."

"Hiring an advisor of Dr. Patel's caliber is yet another milestone in the ongoing development of our global private equity placements team, as we continue to provide bespoke capital solutions to our increasing portfolio of global clients as they navigate complex financial landscapes," said Anthony Martino, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group. "The appointment exemplifies our commitment to attracting and developing a team of senior, experienced advisors with an unparalleled depth of expertise to deliver exceptional results on a global scale."

"Houlihan Lokey's ambitious growth plans for private capital in Europe, coupled with the firm's longstanding reputation for having a dynamic, client-focused culture, made joining the firm a compelling opportunity. I look forward to leveraging my experience of advising leading growth-stage companies to deliver exceptional results for the firm's growing client base," said Dr. Patel.

Houlihan Lokey is the trusted advisor to more top decision-makers than any other independent global investment bank. In 2023, Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group raised and advised on more than $14 billion in capital across approximately 100 transactions with 65 different financial sponsors across six countries.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

