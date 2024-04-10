Risk scores based on consumer-permissioned Open Banking data can enhance lenders' risk management and improve customer service

Atto, a leading provider of credit risk solutions using transactional data, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with FICO, a global analytics software leader, for the UK market. This partnership will enable UK lenders to easily integrate Open Banking data into the credit scoring process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410868565/en/

Atto and FICO are combining their expertise to deliver transaction-based scores that rank-order consumers' risk by analysing up-to-date consumer-permissioned current account and tradeline transaction data. The combination of Atto's Open Banking technology and FICO's rich heritage in transaction data analytics can provide lenders with predictive models built on Open Banking data for more targeted risk decisioning. Both companies have extensive experience with Open Banking data; FICO has built scoring models using Open Banking data for other markets since 2018.

"We are excited to join forces with FICO to bring transaction-based predictive models to the forefront of the credit risk industry," said Clare McCaffery, CCO at Atto. "Risk managers can leverage these scores informed by Open Banking transactional data, giving them a to-the-second view of their customers. We're delighted to be pushing the world of credit risk forward alongside FICO."

The Atto Open Banking score, developed by FICO, can enable lenders to enhance their risk management strategies and drive greater efficiency in lending processes. By leveraging up-to-date Open Banking transaction insights, lenders can improve customer acquisition, manage portfolios to greater performance, and mitigate risks to achieve sustainable growth.

"This partnership represents a powerful combination of industry-leading expertise and cutting-edge technology, which can dramatically improve UK lenders' ability to serve their customers with the right products and offers," said Alexandre Graff, global head of Global Partners Alliances at FICO. "Together, Atto and FICO are committed to empowering lenders with the tools they need to compete and grow their business."

For more information about Atto, their models, or their risk decisioning insights, visit www.atto.co. To learn more about FICO and its analytics platform, visit www.fico.com.

About Atto

Atto takes the lead with a clear mission, to shape a more predictable future for lenders. Using real-time bank transaction data, Atto delivers a suite of predictive models to empower risk management.

Atto offers a range of insights that gives risk managers a detailed view of customer spending, saving, and earning. This added level of understanding enhances credit risk assessment and promotes a more compliant lending environment.

Providing accurate foresight lies at the heart of Atto's values. By leveraging current financial information, consumers are more likely to receive equitable treatment, whilst businesses gain the tools to make more informed and appropriate lending decisions.

With innovation in data science at its core, Atto paves the way for a future where complex decisions can be made in real-time with impossibly recent data. Learn more at https://www.atto.co/.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410868565/en/

Contacts:

Contacts Atto:

Caterina Ponsicchi

caterina@atto.co

Contacts FICO:

Wendy Harrison/Parm Heer

ficoteam@harrisonsadler.com

0208 977 9132