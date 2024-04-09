TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HOMEE, the leading Claims Management Platform for the property and casualty insurance industry, today announced record financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The most recent period was the Company's third consecutive record quarter, one in which HOMEE delivered over 30% sequential quarterly revenue growth. The increase in revenue was driven by organic client expansion and new client adoption of HOMEE's industry leading digital claims management software solution.

"The Company continues to experience record revenue growth, which accelerated throughout the first quarter, demonstrating our continued momentum to capture market share in the $100 billion property claims market," said Doug Schaedler, CEO of HOMEE. "Our software-enabled solution with our newly released smart-claim technology instantly matches the right claim with the right service professional and delivers an elevated policyholder experience from first notice of a loss."

"HOMEE continues to automate the way claims are handled, from intake through claim closure," said Wes Jones, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company. "With HOMEE's continued focus on customer experience--whether it's a roof claim, emergency services or large structural loss, HOMEE delivers a superior experience for the policyholder and the carrier. With our national footprint, carriers can seamlessly begin using HOMEE and quickly realize positive results. We are proving you can deliver a digitally-led, outstanding customer experience."

Brandon Donatelli, Chief Revenue Officer added, "HOMEE is gaining momentum among property and casualty insurance carriers due to our next-generation digital solution to revolutionize the existing managed repair processes. In today's rapidly advancing technological landscape, we've established a simple pathway for carriers to digitize their claims operations and fully appreciate the benefits of technological advancements."

About HOMEE

HOMEE is leading the digitization of property claims. HOMEE's pioneering technology connects insurers, policyholders, and skilled service providers throughout the lifecycle of a claim. The HOMEE Claims Management Platform, in combination with a highly curated marketplace of service providers, is utilized by leading firms in the insurance sector to dramatically improve the property claims experience for policyholders. HOMEE is backed by more than $60 million in investment from leading insurance companies such as Liberty Mutual, State Farm, The Hartford, and Desjardins. For additional information on the HOMEE Claims platform visit www.HOMEE.com.

