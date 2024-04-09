SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $170.3 billion, Other Assets of $5.1 billion, and Total Client Assets of $175.5 billion, as of March 31, 2024.
For the month of March, Average Total AUM was $167.6 billion, average Other Assets was $5.3 billion, and average Total Client Assets was $172.9 billion.
For the first quarter, the Company reported long-term AUM net flows of -$1.0 billion.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) 1
As of:
By Asset Class
Mar 31, 2024
Feb 29, 2024
Solutions
$
57,833
$
56,356
Fixed Income
24,481
24,217
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
32,918
31,300
U.S. Small Cap Equity
16,297
15,699
U.S. Large Cap Equity
13,895
13,501
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
18,200
17,050
Alternative Investments
3,465
3,411
Total Long-Term Assets
$
167,089
$
161,533
Money Market / Short Term Assets
3,253
3,330
Total Assets Under Management2
$
170,342
$
164,863
By Vehicle
Mutual Funds3
$
113,897
$
110,832
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4
51,217
49,024
ETFs5
5,229
5,007
Total Assets Under Management
$
170,342
$
164,863
Other Assets6
Institutional
$
5,117
$
5,471
Total Other Assets
$
5,117
$
5,471
Total Client Assets
Total Assets Under Management
$
170,342
$
164,863
Total Other Assets
5,117
5,471
Total Client Assets
$
175,459
$
170,334
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets.
3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties and excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
6Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory's Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.
First-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details
Victory Capital will report first-quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, May 10, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital's earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.
To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-330-3571 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $170.3 billion, and $175.5 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.
Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Investors:
Matthew Dennis, CFA
Chief of Staff
Director, Investor Relations
216-898-2412
mdennis@vcm.com
Media:
Jessica Davila
Director of Global Communications
210-694-9693
Jessica_davila@vcm.com