PriceSmart, Inc.: Pricesmart Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Operating Results; $1.00 Per Share Special Dividend; Plans For Ninth Warehouse In Costa Rica

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. ("PriceSmart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 54 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced results for the fiscal second quarter of 2024, which ended on February 29, 2024.
Second Quarter Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 13.1% to $1.29 billion compared to $1.14 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, net merchandise sales increased 13.0% to $1.26 billion from $1.12 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 9.0% over the comparable prior year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales positively by $44.2 million, or 4.0%, versus the same period in the prior year.
The Company had 54 warehouse clubs in operation as of February 29, 2024 compared to 50 warehouse clubs in operation as of February 28, 2023.
Comparable net merchandise sales for the 50 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 8.8% for the 13-week period ended March 3, 2024 compared to the comparable 13-week period of the prior year. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 13 weeks ended March 3, 2024 increased 5.2%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales positively by 3.6% versus the same period in the prior year.
The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal second quarter of $63.6 million compared to operating income of $53.8 million in the prior year period. Net income increased 25.3% to $39.3 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to $31.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Adjusted net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $39.3 million, or an adjusted $1.31 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $38.5 million, or an adjusted $1.25 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $84.1 million compared to $79.4 million in the same period last year.
Year-to-Date Financial Results
Total revenues for the six months ended February 29, 2024 increased 11.9% to $2.46 billion compared to $2.20 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. For the first six months of fiscal year 2024, net merchandise sales increased 11.9% to $2.40 billion from $2.14 billion in the comparable prior year period. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 8.0% over the comparable prior year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales positively by $84.1 million, or 3.9%, versus the same period in the prior year.
Comparable net merchandise sales for the 50 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 8.4% for the 26-week period ended March 3, 2024 compared to the comparable 26-week period of the prior year. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 26 weeks ended March 3, 2024 increased 4.7%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales positively by 3.7% versus the same period in the prior year.
The Company recorded operating income during the first six months of fiscal year 2024 of $121.8 million compared to operating income of $109.3 million in the prior year period. Net income increased 20.3% to $77.3 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal year 2024 compared to $64.3 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal year 2023.
Adjusted net income for the first six months of fiscal year 2024 was $77.3 million, or an adjusted $2.54 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $73.6 million, or an adjusted $2.37 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal year 2024 was $161.9 million compared to $154.6 million in the same period last year.
Special Dividend
The Company has decided to distribute excess cash to stockholders in the form of a special dividend. On April 3, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a one-time $1.00 per share special dividend payable on April 30, 2024 to stockholders of record on April 19, 2024. The declaration of future dividends (ongoing or otherwise), if any, the amount of such dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates is subject to final determination by the Board of Directors at its discretion after its review of the Company's financial performance and anticipated capital requirements.
New Club Growth
The Company has purchased land and plans to open its ninth warehouse club in Costa Rica, located in Cartago, approximately 10 miles east from the nearest clubs in the greater San Jose metropolitan area. The club will be built on a six-acre property and is anticipated to open in early 2025. Once this new club is open, PriceSmart will operate 55 warehouse clubs in total.
Note Regarding Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Financial Measures
The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, net merchandise sales - constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these supplemental measures are useful to investors and analysts because they exclude items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.
Conference Call Information
PriceSmart management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to discuss the financial results. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing toll free (800) 549-8228 or (646) 564-2877 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart earnings call. A digital replay will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call through Wednesday, April 17, 2024 by dialing (888) 660-6264 for domestic callers, or (646) 517-3975 for international callers, and entering replay passcode 59511#.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 54 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (ten in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; six in Guatemala; five in Dominican Republic; four each in Trinidad and El Salvador; three in Honduras; two each in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open one warehouse club in Cartago, Costa Rica in early 2025. Once this new club is open, the Company will operate 55 warehouse clubs.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, future dividends, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: various political, economic and compliance risks associated with our international operations, adverse changes in economic conditions in our markets, natural disasters, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, our reliance on third party service providers, including those who support transaction and payment processing, data security and other technology services, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member, employee or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related factors and challenges, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.
PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED-AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
Revenues:
Net merchandise sales
$ 1,260,916
$ 1,115,999
$ 2,395,930
$ 2,141,462
Export sales
8,511
6,882
18,520
17,340
Membership income
18,538
16,176
36,287
32,071
Other revenue and income
3,985
3,132
7,688
6,122
Total revenues
1,291,950
1,142,189
2,458,425
2,196,995
Operating expenses:
Cost of goods sold:
Net merchandise sales
1,062,685
937,462
2,015,413
1,796,530
Export sales
8,178
6,563
17,728
16,552
Selling, general and administrative:
Warehouse club and other operations
117,774
103,630
227,739
200,522
General and administrative
38,809
32,759
74,248
65,931
Separation costs associated with Chief Executive Officer departure
-
7,747
-
7,747
Pre-opening expenses
457
89
944
89
Loss on disposal of assets
429
139
522
297
Total operating expenses
1,228,332
1,088,389
2,336,594
2,087,668
Operating income
63,618
53,800
121,831
109,327
Other income (expense):
Interest income
3,225
1,942
6,091
3,099
Interest expense
(3,293)
(2,814)
(6,109)
(5,563)
Other expense, net
(7,036)
(5,344)
(9,162)
(9,910)
Total other expense
(7,104)
(6,216)
(9,180)
(12,374)
Income before provision for income taxes and income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates
56,514
47,584
112,651
96,953
Provision for income taxes
(17,259)
(16,202)
(35,412)
(32,628)
Income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates
16
(35)
79
(73)
Net income
$ 39,271
$ 31,347
$ 77,318
$ 64,252
Net income per share available for distribution:
Basic
$ 1.31
$ 1.02
$ 2.54
$ 2.07
Diluted
$ 1.31
$ 1.02
$ 2.54
$ 2.07
Shares used in per share computations:
Basic
29,920
30,741
30,095
30,727
Diluted
29,920
30,760
30,095
30,740
PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
February 29,
August 31,
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 170,563
$ 239,984
Short-term restricted cash
2,834
2,865
Short-term investments
93,630
91,081
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $64 as of February 29, 2024 and $67 as of August 31, 2023
19,819
17,904
Merchandise inventories
502,292
471,407
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $3,293 and $0 as of February 29, 2024 and August 31, 2023,
respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)
58,514
53,866
Total current assets
847,652
877,107
Long-term restricted cash
9,178
9,353
Property and equipment, net
925,035
850,328
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
100,175
114,201
Goodwill
43,131
43,110
Deferred tax assets
32,147
32,039
Other non-current assets (includes $1,918 and $7,817 as of February 29, 2024 and August 31, 2023, respectively, for the
fair value of derivative instruments)
68,900
68,991
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
10,558
10,479
Total Assets
$ 2,036,776
$ 2,005,608
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 6,101
$ 8,679
Accounts payable
507,077
453,229
Accrued salaries and benefits
36,016
45,441
Deferred income
38,277
32,613
Income taxes payable
8,302
9,428
Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $2,870 and $1,913 as of February 29, 2024 and August 31,
2023, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)
50,390
57,273
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
7,181
7,621
Dividends payable
17,771
-
Long-term debt, current portion
37,615
20,193
Total current liabilities
708,730
634,477
Deferred tax liability
1,744
1,936
Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion
5,010
5,045
Long-term operating lease liabilities
107,835
122,195
Long-term debt, net of current portion
102,350
119,487
Other long-term liabilities (includes $4,259 and $3,321 for the fair value of derivative instruments and $12,974 and $12,105
for post-employment plans as of February 29, 2024 and August 31, 2023, respectively)
17,233
15,425
Total Liabilities
942,902
898,565
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 32,578,542 and
31,934,900 shares issued and 30,656,141 and 30,976,941 shares outstanding (net of treasury shares) as of February 29,
2024 and August 31, 2023, respectively
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
505,349
497,434
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(155,289)
(163,992)
Retained earnings
859,325
817,559
Less: treasury stock at cost, 1,922,401 shares as of February 29, 2024 and 957,959 shares as of August 31, 2023
(115,514)
(43,961)
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,093,874
1,107,043
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 2,036,776
$ 2,005,608
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables calculate the Company's adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, net merchandise sales - constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are customary for our industry and commonly used by competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be reviewed in isolation or considered as an alternative to any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.
The adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share metrics are important measures used by management to compare the performance of our core operations between periods. We define adjusted net income as net income, as reported, adjusted for: separation costs associated with the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer, the write-off of certain Aeropost receivables, and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments on net income. We define adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.
We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because they present more accurate year-over-year comparisons for our net income and net income per diluted share because adjusted items are not the result of our normal operations.
The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
Net income as reported
$ 39,271
$ 31,347
$ 77,318
$ 64,252
Adjustments:
Separation costs associated with Chief Executive Officer departure (1)
-
7,747
-
7,747
Aeropost-related write-offs (2)
-
-
-
2,125
Tax impact of adjustments to net income (3)
-
(550)
-
(550)
Adjusted net income
$ 39,271
$ 38,544
$ 77,318
$ 73,574
Net income per diluted share
$ 1.31
$ 1.02
$ 2.54
$ 2.07
Separation costs associated with Chief Executive Officer departure
-
0.23
-
0.23
Aeropost-related write-offs
-
-
-
0.07
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$ 1.31
$ 1.25
$ 2.54
$ 2.37
(1)
Reflects $7.7 million of separation costs associated with the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer in February 2023.
(2)
Reflects $2.1 million of Aeropost-related write-offs in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
(3)
Reflects the tax effect of the above-mentioned adjustments.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including interest income; other income (expense), net; separation costs associated with Chief Executive Officer departure; and Aeropost-related write-offs. The following is a reconciliation of our Net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
Net income as reported
$ 39,271
$ 31,347
$ 77,318
$ 64,252
Adjustments:
Interest expense
3,293
2,814
6,109
5,563
Provision for income taxes
17,259
16,202
35,412
32,628
Depreciation and amortization
20,491
17,875
39,985
35,443
Interest income
(3,225)
(1,942)
(6,091)
(3,099)
Other expense, net (1)
7,036
5,344
9,162
9,910
Separation costs associated with Chief Executive Officer departure (2)
-
7,747
-
7,747
Aeropost-related write-offs (3)
-
-
-
2,125
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 84,125
$ 79,387
$ 161,895
$ 154,569
(1)
Primarily consists of transaction costs of converting the local currencies into available tradable currencies in some of our countries with liquidity issues and foreign currency losses or gains due to the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities (primarily U.S. dollars) for the three and six months ended February 29, 2024. Primarily consists of foreign currency losses or gains due to the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities (primarily U.S. dollars) for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023.
(2)
Reflects $7.7 million of separation costs associated with the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer in February 2023.
(3)
Reflects $2.1 million of Aeropost-related write-offs in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Net Merchandise Sales - Constant Currency and Comparable Net Merchandise Sales - Constant Currency
As a multinational enterprise, we are exposed to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The translation of the operations of our foreign-based entities from their local currencies into U.S. dollars is sensitive to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and can have a significant impact on our reported financial results. We believe that constant currency is a useful measure, indicating the actual growth of our operations. When we use the term "net merchandise sales - constant currency," it means that we have translated current year net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchanges rates. Net merchandise sales - constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation. Similarly, when we use the term "comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency," it means that we have translated current year comparable net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchanges rates. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation.
Net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:
February 29, 2024
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Net
% Growth
Net
% Growth
Net merchandise sales
$ 1,260,916
13.0 %
$ 2,395,930
11.9 %
Favorable impact of foreign currency exchange
44,151
4.0 %
84,141
3.9 %
Net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis
$ 1,216,765
9.0 %
$ 2,311,789
8.0 %
Comparable net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:
March 3, 2024
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
% Growth
% Growth
Comparable net merchandise sales
8.8 %
8.4 %
Favorable impact of foreign currency exchange
3.6 %
3.7 %
Comparable net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis
5.2 %
4.7 %
