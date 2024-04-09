Primis Financial Corp. Announces Notification of Delinquency with Nasdaq

MCLEAN, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 4, 2024, Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company") received a letter (the "Letter") from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

As previously disclosed in the Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed on March 18, 2024 and Amendment No. 1 filed April 1, 2024, the Company expected to receive the Letter because it had not timely filed the 2023 Form 10-K with the SEC and the Company had determined that it required additional time in connection with the restatement of certain financial statements and ongoing "pre-clearance" process with the Office of the Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Pursuant to the Letter, the Company has 60 days following the receipt of the Notice within which to submit a plan to NASDAQ showing how it intends to regain compliance. The Company intends to file the 2023 Form 10-K as soon as possible, and in any case before the 60 days conclude, and thereafter, believes the Company will be in compliance with all of the NASDAQ continued listing requirements.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of December 31, 2023, Primis had $3.9 billion in total assets, $3.2 billion in total loans and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

