ACROBiosystems AG: ACROBiosystems Launches 3D Organoid Solutions, Propelling New Frontiers in Biotherapeutic Research

BASEL, Switzerland, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in 2023, ACROBiosystems has been launching a continuous stream of innovative organoid-related products. Displaying their advancements at key global forums including the 2024 International Organoid Summit, Alzheimer's Research UK Conference 2024, and World Organoid Research Day 2024, the company underscored the strategic relevance of organoids through VP of Corporate Development & Strategy, Rosanna Zhang.

To propel organoid research, drug discovery, and therapeutic advancements, ACROBiosystems presents the Organoid Toolbox, a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to unlock the potential of organoids across diverse applications. This encompasses ready-to-use organoids, organoid differentiation kits, cytokines for organoid culture, matrix materials for organoid cultivation, organoid differentiation services, and compound testing services on organoids.

ACROBiosystems has successfully developed a multitude of organoids, including cardiac, cerebral, intestinal, liver organoids, along with toxicological evaluation models and disease models for Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and inflammatory bowel disease. By leveraging its proprietary organoid research and development platform, the company is seeking to continuously expand its solutions by creating organoids like retina, skin, and lung; thereby broadening the scope of organoid applications. Through advanced in-house organoid differentiation and cryopreservation technologies, ACROBiosystems has achieved pivotal breakthroughs in organoids with conventionally challenging differentiation processes and long maturation periods, delivering highly efficient and user-friendly organoid solutions globally. With ISO-certified, GMP-compliant, and CNAS-accredited facilities, ACROBiosystems guarantees consistency, purity, potency, and uniformity in their organoid offerings.

The company also invests heavily in R&D and strategic collaborations, aiming for breakthroughs in complex disease modeling and high-throughput drug screening using advanced organotypic models. ACROBiosystems collaborates with top-tier CROs, neuroscientists, and cell therapy firms, contributing to cutting-edge projects like cardiac toxicology assessments and AAV capsid screenings.

ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080) is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.