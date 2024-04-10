Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 March 2024, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.61% RIT Capital Partners 0.60% BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.46% AVI Global Trust 0.38% Residential Secure Income 0.31% Pershing Square Holdings 0.20% UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.20% Total 2.76%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 March 2024, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029 8.42% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2028 7.49% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 4.43% iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF 4.12% US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043 3.08% Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS 2.29% Sweden Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 1.97% SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF 1.68% US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045 1.65% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 1.51% Total 36.64%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.