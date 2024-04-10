Texas, the top US state for solar deployment in 2023, is seeing tangible changes to its daily electricity supply, lowering the need for natural gas peaker plants, said the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). From pv magazine USA Texas led the United States in solar installations in 2023, and it is projected to continue its leadership through the next five years, with the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) expecting more than 40 GW of capacity additions. To place this solar boom in context, the entire United States had just 40 GW of total cumulative installed solar capacity in 2016, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...