Keyloop, a leading global automotive technology company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ATG, an innovative provider of automotive technology focused on omnichannel retail solutions.

Headquartered in Kent, UK, ATG employs over 330 people. Its solutions are chosen by automotive retailers, OEMs, financiers and fleet suppliers in more than 80 countries and at over 10,000 retail locations, to help make the car buying experience easier.

The global automotive industry faces significant change, including rising customer expectations. A seamless experience across both digital and physical touchpoints is a vital goal for the industry. Achieving this goal is made difficult by historic process complexity.

Keyloop is focused on delivering an "Experience-First" approach throughout the lifetime of vehicle ownership. Keyloop's vision puts accurate data at the core of its solutions to make it accessible at the right moment. This enables efficiencies for dealers, a "key it once" information flow, and a personalised customer experience.

Keyloop and ATG will combine to create an integrated technology portfolio that more completely connects the entire consumer automotive journey, helping retailers and OEMs improve the customer experience they deliver via innovative solutions.

Tom Kilroy, CEO, Keyloop, comments: "The acquisition of ATG will mark an important step forward in making Experience-First a tangible reality for our customers. ATG has created an exciting offering with the Fusion omnichannel auto retailing platform. By combining this with Keyloop's complementary platform offerings and broad range of capabilities, we can make a meaningful positive impact on the digital transformation of the automotive retail experience. We're looking forward to welcoming the talented team at ATG as colleagues."

Tim Smith, CEO, ATG, comments: "At ATG, our mission has always been to free our customers from complicated vehicle sales and deliver mobility via our digital, retention and data solutions. We believe Keyloop is the perfect fit for us as we continue to provide cutting-edge, consumer-first software for retailers, OEMs, financiers, and fleet suppliers. We look forward to being part of Keyloop as it delivers on its mission to provide Experience-First solutions for the automotive industry worldwide."

About Keyloop:

Keyloop delivers cutting-edge solutions, tailored to the modern needs of auto retailers and OEMs alike. From the showroom to the workshop, and everything in between, its technology facilitates distinctive customer experiences between key systems, tools, and departments. With 40 years of automotive DNA, and a deep understanding of what it takes to drive success, Keyloop solutions are delivered in over 90 countries, and trusted by more than 18,000 retailers and 80 OEMs worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.keyloop.com. Download Keyloop's latest whitepaper Revolutionising automotive retail through technology.

About Automotive Transformation Group (ATG):

As an innovative provider of retailing software to the automotive sector, Automotive Transformation Group (ATG) exists to make car-buying easy. With 20 years of experience, technology deployed across 80 countries, and over 13 billion digital interactions captured to date, they have developed a deep understanding of car-buying behaviour, which allows them to design consumer-first software for Retailers, OEMs, Financiers and Fleet Suppliers across the globe. For more information, please visit: atg.auto.

