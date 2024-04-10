Alexander Savin, former Senior Partner and Co-Founder of Elbrus Capital, has completed his departure from Elbrus Capital by resigning from his remaining positions at Elbrus Capital and agreeing to dispose of his shareholdings in Elbrus's management structures and funds.

Savin will be looking to attract investors from Western Europe, the US and the Middle East when he launches a new fund in the next 12 to 18 months.

For a transitionary period, Savin will continue leading Chrome Capital, a private equity and venture capital investor in digital and consumer companies across Europe, the US and emerging markets in Asia. Savin established Chrome Capital in 2022, having ceased involvement in Elbrus's Russian projects a year earlier. Chrome Capital is focused on investing institutional capital from top international investors in high-growth digital and consumer companies across the globe. It has no funding from Russia, nor any of its investee companies operate or otherwise have any connection to the country. The firm has already deployed substantial capital in a number of successful high-growth companies in fintech, edtech and SaaS sectors across the globe.

Alexander Savin remarked: "I am thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead. Building on our international track record, I am confident in our ability to drive growth and create value for our investors and portfolio companies. There are many exciting opportunities out there and a new generation of innovators to support as they drive disruption and creativity; I look forward to evidencing our value-add to the most innovative founders in our target sectors."

Alexander Savin has a long and distinguished career in Private Equity, including several years at Bain Company's Private Equity practice in its London and Boston offices. In 2009, he co-founded Elbrus Capital, which became one of the most successful private equity firms in the Former Soviet Union countries, where Elbrus invested global institutional capital in high growth businesses. Savin is aiming to build on his past achievements and on the early success of investments made by Chrome, to become a partner of choice for founders in technology and consumer companies in the US, Europe and emerging Asia that can transform the way we work and live.

"Our collaborative approach offers entrepreneurs access to world-class expertise to help them achieve their vision" says Savin. "We are creating enduring partnerships that are greater than the sum of their parts and entrepreneurs we work with are not simply investments, they are partners, and many end up becoming our friends. Our shared passion is for developing businesses that change everyday life by coming together to scale their impact and channel innovation into solutions that drive positive change for consumers and businesses around the world."

