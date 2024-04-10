MGI Tech Crowned in GHP's Biotechnology Awards 2024 as the Most Innovative Next-Gen Sequencing Company

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, proudly announces its recognition by Global Health & Pharma (GHP) Magazine's Biotechnology Awards 2024 as the Most Innovative Next-Gen Sequencing Company.

"We are honored to be named the Most Innovative Next-Gen Sequencing Company", Duncan YU, President of MGI, stated, "Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has transformed genomics research and its application in healthcare across various fields, driving the utilization of genomics for the betterment of humanity. MGI remains committed to providing comprehensive, real-time solutions for diverse genetic sequencing needs."

Global Health & Pharma Magazine (GHP) serves as a vital information hub for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. With a global circulation of 110,000, the UK based magazine holds deep respect for the groundbreaking research and intellect within the biotechnology sector. The annual Biotechnology Awards recognize companies at the forefront of innovation, driving progress in biotechnology.

Established in 2016, MGI operates in over 100 countries and has facilitated the publication of over 6,200 studies spanning diverse applications. As one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing medium to high-throughput clinical gene sequencers, ranging from gigabytes to terabytes, MGI has established itself as a prominent organization in the industry. Committed to advancing human health, MGI continuously pioneers cutting-edge sequencing technologies to support the healthcare sector in achieving its goals.

Kaven Cooper, Awards Coordinator for the Biotechnology Awards 2024, commented on MGI's success, stating, "MGI's relentless pursuit of revolutionary systems and gene sequencing products demonstrates its ability to drive positive change in global healthcare sectors. We eagerly anticipate the continued impact of MGI's innovations. Congratulations to MGI Tech on its dedication to driving change, and we look forward to witnessing its continued success throughout 2024 and beyond."

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare.

