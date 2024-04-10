Agronomics Limited Announces Portfolio Company Presentation Series - Onego Bio

Portfolio Company Presentation Series - Onego Bio Limited

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), a leading listed company in the field of cellular agriculture, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the second presentation in its Capital Markets portfolio series.

The Agronomics' Capital Markets Investor Presentation Series comprises individual presentations from industry-leading companies in the cell culture and precision fermentation sector within the Agronomics portfolio. For each presentation, the portfolio company's management team will provide in-depth insights into the purpose, market demand, technical milestones, and growth strategy of the company, together with a Question & Answer session at the end of the presentation. Agronomics expects to hold, on average, a presentation every eight weeks.

The second presentation will include the senior management team at Onego Bio Limited ("Onego Bio") on Wednesday, 24 April 2024 at 3:00 pm BST. Attendees are able to register for the event using the following link:

Onego Bio is a US-Finnish food-biotech company revolutionizing the food system by harnessing the power of precision fermentation to manufacture real egg protein which is entirely animal-free. Their product, Bioalbumen®, sets a new standard for sustainable protein with identical taste and nutrition, superior functional properties, and a 90% plus smaller environmental footprint when compared to eggs from chickens.

Onego Bio recently announced that it has successfully raised €36.5 million in its Series A funding round to continue scaling and optimising its production processes and productivity, finance its work with its contract manufacturing partners, and prepare for US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") filing for regulatory approval in the United States. Onego Bio is on track to receive self-affirmed "Generally Recognized as Safe" status for Bioalbumen® this year, with a no-objections letter expected from the FDA in 2025. As a US-Finnish company, Onego Bio plans to first launch in North America, followed by expansion in Europe, South America, and Asia.

About Onego Bio:

Onego Bio is a US-Finnish food-biotech company revolutionizing the food system by harnessing the power of precision fermentation to manufacture real egg protein entirely animal-free. Their ingredient, Bioalbumen®, sets a new standard for sustainable protein with identical taste and nutrition, superior functional properties and over 90% smaller environmental footprint compared to eggs from chickens. Onego's highly productive and scalable technology caters to the needs of the food industry searching for stable, sustainable functional ingredients. As a game-changer in the field, the company was selected the Winner of Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas awards and is a co-founder of two industry associations: Precision Fermentation Alliance and Food Fermentation Europe. Learn more at www.onego.bio.

About Bioalbumen ®

Bioalbumen® is a bioidentical protein to the major protein in chicken egg white, ovalbumin. Nutritionally complete, Onego's egg protein contains all essential amino acids, has the highest possible protein digestibility score PDCAAS of 1.0, and delivers a whopping >90 g protein per 100 g. With a clean neutral flavor and superior functional properties, Bioalbumen® is an ideal industrial ingredient for replacing eggs and enhancing the texture, taste, and performance of a wide range of applications across the food industry. Onego currently collaborates with over twenty-five well-known CPG companies, integrating Bioalbumen® into their innovation pipeline for a wide range of products, including baked goods, confectionery, snacks, sauces, pasta, meat alternatives, and more.

About Agronomics

Agronomics is a leading listed company focussing on investment opportunities within the field of cellular agriculture. The Company has established a portfolio of over twenty companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to invest in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and ingredients with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability and address human health, food security, and animal welfare. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

