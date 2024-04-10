Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 | Ticker-Symbol: 492
Stuttgart
10.04.24
08:05 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSCILLATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSCILLATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 11:54
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oscillate Plc - Holding in Company

Oscillate Plc - Holding in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

OSCILLATE PLC

HOLDING IN COMPANY

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

OSCILLATE PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

RIKKI DEVLIN

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

08/04/24

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

10/04/24

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.21%

NIL

4.21%

8,871,847

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

3.04%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

8,871,847

NIL

4.21%

NIL

SUBTOTAL 8. A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

Place of completion

HOVE, EAST SUSSEX

Date of completion

10/04/24


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.