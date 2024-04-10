Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACH0 | ISIN: US98584B2025 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 12:00
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yingli Solar Reaches a 500MW PV Module Cooperation Agreement with German Distributor Densys PV5

BAODING, China, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the well-known PV solution provider Yingli Solar and German distributor Densys PV5 jointly signed a cooperation agreement for 500MW PV modules. The two parties will jointly promote the development of the residential market and strive to use cleaner and more efficient energy for consumers. At the signing ceremony, Mr. Markus Rohe, the Procurement Director of Densys PV5, and Mr. Wang Shuai, the International Sales Manager of Yingli Solar, represented both parties in signing the contract. According to the agreement, Yingli will supply 500MW of PV modules to Densys PV5 to meet the growing market demand in Germany.

Signing Ceremony

Densys PV5, as a system solution company, not only provides high-quality modules but also offers a full range of PV systems from energy storage systems, inverters to all accessories to meet the needs of different customers. As a member of the German Solar Association, Densys PV5 has been committed to promoting the development and popularization of renewable energy industries, providing reliable solutions for commercial and residential users.

As one of the leading enterprises in the Chinese PV industry, Yingli Solar has over 20 years of experience and excellent product quality, winning wide recognition from customers at home and abroad. With a cooperation history of 14 years, both parties have accumulated a solid foundation of cooperation and trust.

This cooperation will further strengthen the partnership between the two parties in the PV field, providing customers with more choices and better services. Yingli Solar will continue to work closely with Densys PV5 to promote the development of clean energy, and accelerate the global energy transition process.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383592/Signing_Ceremony.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yingli-solar-reaches-a-500mw-pv-module-cooperation-agreement-with-german-distributor-densys-pv5-302112952.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.