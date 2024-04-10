Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC: For 8th Consecutive Year, Michael Silver Named One of Barron's Top Financial Advisors

Michael's inclusion in Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors highlights his dedication to his clientele, his nearly three decades of experience in the field, and his commitment to making an impact in the comprehensive wealth management industry.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Barron's recently released their rankings for America's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, highlighting the most outstanding wealth advisors across the country. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC's Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Silver, CFP®, AEP®, was named amongst those standout wealth advisors. This is the eighth consecutive year that he has been awarded this honor.

Michael's inclusion in Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors highlights his dedication to his clientele, his nearly three decades of experience in the field, and his commitment to making an impact in the comprehensive wealth management industry.

The rankings were based on a number of factors, most notably:

Assets under management

Revenue produced for the firm

Quality of practice

Michael's honor speaks volumes about his years of experience, investment expertise, and laser focus on making a positive impact on his clients' lives and the lives of those who live in the South Florida community. Michael was honored to play a prominent role in guiding so many clients in achieving their financial goals, all while protecting their lifestyles.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC is a Boca Raton-based boutique financial planning and wealth management firm. The dedicated and experienced team maintains a strong commitment to exceeding expectations. Every one of the team members is handpicked, compassionate, highly skilled, and dedicated to their clients' long-term success. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC is rooted in professional knowledge, integrity, and personalized service. For more information about the firm or to schedule a Zoom meeting for a consultation, please visit https://bssfa.com/.

