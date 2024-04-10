KoolSpan to Showcase Secure Communications Solutions for Businesses and Governments at GISEC Global 2024

Leading secure communication provider KoolSpan gears up to connect with potential clients and partners at GISEC Global 2024, the Middle East and Africa's largest cybersecurity event, happening April 23-25 in Dubai.

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / KoolSpan, a trusted provider of global, defense-grade secure communication solutions, will be exhibiting at GISEC Global 2024, happening April 23-25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. There, businesses and government organizations can explore how KoolSpan's flagship product TrustCall can solidify their cybersecurity posture.

KoolSpan to Exhibit at GISEC Global 2024

This year's participation emphasizes KoolSpan's commitment to addressing the growing need for secure communication solutions in the Middle East and Africa regions. With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, KoolSpan's secure calling, messaging, video conferencing, and file-sharing platform offers unparalleled data privacy and protection for an increasingly mobile workforce.

Unparalleled Security With the TrustCall Solution

KoolSpan's TrustCall operates within the secure confines of an on-premises impenetrable system that allows mobile users to communicate securely with other mobile devices and PCs within the network. This eliminates reliance on potentially vulnerable public internet infrastructures and reduces the risk of data interception.

TrustCall's layered security philosophy encompasses:

Physical: System designed from the ground up to operate in isolation without internet connectivity.

Logical: Provides a stand-alone dedicated environment with its own push notification service.

Behavioral: Employs Trust Circles and role-based access to provide users with the right level of access.

Architectural: Multi-tier modular design with a three-layer system network architecture (gateway, backend, database) to regulate and protect access to personal data.

Core E2E Encryption: Superior per-device, end-to-end encryption based on PKI Keypair, AES-256 session-based symmetric keys, and a patented keying mechanism. Additionally, TrustCall is FIPS 140-2 certified.

Invitation to Connect

KoolSpan invites business leaders and government officials seeking to enhance communication security and data protection as well as potential sales partners looking to add instant secure communications to their existing product offering to visit them at GISEC Global 2024. Take this opportunity to come and meet both COO Alessandro Ossoli and VP Henrik Kindstedt in Stand D68 - Hall 5, DWTC.

The KoolSpan team will be available for demonstrations and in-depth discussions about how TrustCall can address your specific use cases. If you are not attending GISEC Global 2024, click here to schedule a demonstration.

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is a leading provider of secure communication solutions trusted by governments and enterprises worldwide. Our patented TrustCall platform empowers secure collaboration while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy. To learn more about KoolSpan and our TrustCall solution, visit koolspan.com.

About GISEC Global

GISEC Global is a premier cybersecurity event held annually in Dubai. It's the Middle East and Africa's largest cybersecurity gathering, attracting industry leaders, government officials, and cybersecurity professionals from around the world. The event offers a platform for knowledge sharing, exploring cutting-edge security solutions, and fostering collaboration to address evolving cybersecurity threats. To learn more about GISEC, visit gisec.ae.

Contact Information

Alessandro Ossoli

Chief Operating Officer

aossoli@koolspan.com

(240) 880-4400

SOURCE: KoolSpan

