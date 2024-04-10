iFOLIO Announces 14 NIL Deals With Women Athletes in Four Sports

iFOLIO Signed NIL Deals in Women's Volleyball, Basketball, Softball and Swimming

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / iFOLIO, a leading innovator in digital marketing, today announces 14 NIL deals with female athletes in four NCAA sports.

Signing Day for 2024 iFOLIO NIL Ambassadors

iFOLIO is so excited to announce its 2024 iFOLIO NIL Ambassadors:

Kara Dunn , Sophomore, Basketball - https://ifolio.cloud/kara-dunn

, Sophomore, Basketball - https://ifolio.cloud/kara-dunn Tonie Morgan , Sophomore, Basketball - https://ifolio.cloud/tonie-morgan

, Sophomore, Basketball - https://ifolio.cloud/tonie-morgan Kayla Blackshear , Junior, Basketball - https://ifolio.cloud/kayla-blackshear

, Junior, Basketball - https://ifolio.cloud/kayla-blackshear D'Asia Thomas-Harris , Freshman, Basketball - https://ifolio.cloud/dasia-thomas-harris

, Freshman, Basketball - https://ifolio.cloud/dasia-thomas-harris Sydney Johnson , Senior, Basketball - https://ifolio.cloud/sydney-johnson

, Senior, Basketball - https://ifolio.cloud/sydney-johnson DeAndra Pierce , Junior, Volleyball - https://ifolio.cloud/deandra-pierce

, Junior, Volleyball - https://ifolio.cloud/deandra-pierce Brionna Condon , Sophomore, Softball - https://ifolio.cloud/brionna-condon

, Sophomore, Softball - https://ifolio.cloud/brionna-condon Paige Vukadinovich , Sophomore, Softball - https://ifolio.cloud/paige-vukadinovich

, Sophomore, Softball - https://ifolio.cloud/paige-vukadinovich Reese Hunter , Sophomore, Softball - https://ifolio.cloud/reese-hunter

, Sophomore, Softball - https://ifolio.cloud/reese-hunter Sabyne Brisson, Freshman, Swimming - https://ifolio.cloud/sabyne-brisson

The iFOLIO NIL Ambassador program is designed to help student-athletes build their brand. Over the next four years, iFOLIO will provide customizable digital portfolios for each athlete to help them market their brand, not only highlighting athletic accomplishments but also helping them for a future career in business. In return, they are iFOLIO ambassadors on social media.

iFOLIO, a female-founded tech company, selected Georgia Tech athletes to join a program that will empower college athletes and bring their voices to iFOLIO's social community. The contracted players were invited to iFOLIO HQ on April 8 for a signing-day ceremony where they formally announced their participation in the NIL program.

According to Opendorse, only 34% of NIL deals are with women's sports. However, women's college athletes may drive the most NIL value because women are more likely to engage with their community.

Female founder and iFOLIO CEO Jean Marie Richardson says, "I'm excited about the future for digital marketing. Our goal is for each athlete to build their brand and bring their voices to iFOLIO's community."

About iFOLIO:

iFOLIO is an industry-leading software-as-a-service platform powering digital marketing and sales enablement clients across industries. The triple-patented technology powers viewers in 50 U.S. states and 100 countries and is WBENC-certified woman-owned. www.ifoliocloud.com

Contact Information

Rachel Carlson

Digital Creative Manager

rachel.carlson@ifoliocloud.com

470-223-4818

SOURCE: iFOLIO

View the original press release on newswire.com.