Researchers in the United States have investigated the sensitivity of PV inverters to the ectromagnetic pulses caused by high-altitude nuclear explosions during nuclear weapon testing. Their work presents several protection strategies aimed to improve the inverters' immunity levels. High-altitude electromagnetic pulses (HEMPs) generated by high-altitude nuclear explosions caused by nuclear weapon testing can produce damaging current and voltage surges in electrical and electronic systems on Earth with serious consequences for the systems themselves, as well as for power grids and electricity ...

