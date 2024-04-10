Custom Packaging Market to Reach US$ 80 billion in 2034 Amid Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions in Food and Beverage Sector: Future Market Insights

The custom packaging boxes market thrives on several fronts. Demand surges across industries like cosmetics, food, and healthcare, driven by brand differentiation and e-commerce growth. Personalization trends and consumer preferences for unique packaging further fuel market expansion. Additionally, the rising demand for luxury packaging strengthens the market's position globally.

NEWARK, Del., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global custom packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 46.6 billion in 2024 and US$ 80.0 billion by 2034. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

The demand for custom packaging is growing due to its widespread use across various industries, such as cosmetics, food and beverages, and healthcare. Leading manufacturers frequently update secondary packaging to enhance brand perception, fueling sales of custom packaging.

The rise in e-retail usage over the past decade has created ample opportunities for manufacturers in the custom packaging market. Emerging companies are set to adapt to evolving global market trends despite key organizations already implementing innovative packaging solutions, a trend expected to continue growing by 2034.

The personalization trend has allowed custom packaging companies to meet several customer requests, propelling market growth. Rising consumer preferences, such as the desire for products with unique and distinctive looks and feels, are surging the demand for customized packaging.

The custom packaging market is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for luxury packaging across regions. Leading manufacturers are enhancing their production capacity and capabilities to maintain their position in the rapidly growing market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2022) US$ 5.7 Billion Projected Market Valuation (2032) US$ 9 Billion Value-based CAGR (2022 to 2032) CAGR of 4.7% Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2015 to 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ Million, Volume in Units Key Segments Covered By Material: Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass By Inserts: With Inserts

Without Inserts By End Use: Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Fashion Accessories & Apparels

Healthcare

Food and Beverage By Region: North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Key Countries Profiled USA

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany Italy

France

Spain

UK

Russia China

Japan

India

GCC Countries

Australia Key Companies Profiled Smurfit Kappa Group plc

DS Smith plc

WestRock Company

Interpak Holding B.V.

McLaren Packaging Ltd.

Valtenna srl

Metsa Board Oyj

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Robinson plc

Graphic Packaging International, LLC Taylor Box Company

Stora Enso Oyj

Burt Rigid Box, Inc.

Elegant Packaging

Poole & Sons, Inc.

Quintessential Canada Inc.

Adam

Polmac (UK) Ltd.

Madovar Packaging Inc.

Belpax











Key Takeaways from the Custom Packaging Market Report:

The custom packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 80.0 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2034.

by 2034. China's custom packaging market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2034.

by 2034. The United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 14.4 billion in 2034.

in 2034. Based on material, the paper and paperboard segment is set to surge at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2034.

"Electronic companies utilize distinctive packaging designs to attract customers and guarantee product quality, while mobile enterprises demand individualized, robust, and secure packaging for various consumer goods and luxury items. As manufacturers become more aware of consumers' thoughts through branding campaigns, the demand for custom packaging is anticipated to grow steadily." - says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The global custom packaging market is competitive, with local and international competitors using various marketing techniques such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches. Similarly, players use sustainable materials and digital marketing tools to stay ahead of the competition. For instance,

In 2021, Packhelp invested US$ 45.6 million to strengthen its custom packaging business.

Packhelp invested US$ 45.6 million to strengthen its custom packaging business. In 2021, Coca-Cola introduced its PlantBottle packaging, which contains up to 30% plant-based components.

In its new offering, Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an unbiased global custom packaging market analysis, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the custom packaging market based on the material (paper & paperboard, plastic, metal, glass), packaging type (boxes, bottles, containers & jars, bags & pouches, corks, cartons, mailers, others) end user (food & beverage, electrical & electronics, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods, fashion accessories & apparel, others), and region.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. From packaging materials and machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

