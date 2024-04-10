Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 66,789 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 1, 2024, up to and including April 5, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
April 1, 2024
773
217.6288
ARCX
April 1, 2024
227
218.6851
BATS
April 1, 2024
100
218.8050
CDRG
April 1, 2024
119
218.0986
EDGA
April 1, 2024
400
218.3400
HRTF
April 1, 2024
20
218.0900
IEXG
April 1, 2024
82
218.9200
KNLI
April 1, 2024
100
218.3010
LATS
April 1, 2024
1
218.7700
MEMX
April 1, 2024
105
217.9822
XASE
April 1, 2024
74
217.4192
XBOS
April 1, 2024
293
217.7691
XCIS
April 1, 2024
510
217.5776
XNAS
April 1, 2024
14,913
217.7976
XNYS
April 1, 2024
100
218.9400
XTXD
April 2, 2024
500
216.1680
ARCX
April 2, 2024
100
216.5700
IEXG
April 2, 2024
400
216.6175
XNAS
April 2, 2024
14,433
216.4063
XNYS
April 3, 2024
200
217.7300
ARCX
April 3, 2024
500
218.7520
XNAS
April 3, 2024
11,770
218.4360
XNYS
April 4, 2024
600
220.0967
ARCX
April 4, 2024
100
219.5100
CDRG
April 4, 2024
100
219.5100
HRTF
April 4, 2024
196
220.7288
XCIS
April 4, 2024
800
220.5775
XNAS
April 4, 2024
9,404
220.5147
XNYS
April 5, 2024
300
222.4733
ARCX
April 5, 2024
100
221.6100
XBOS
April 5, 2024
600
221.8800
XNAS
April 5, 2024
8,869
222.4352
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,703,092.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,468,090. The figure of 202,468,090 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410014658/en/
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications
+1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations
+1 757 603 0111