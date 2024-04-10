Manimal Tales Launches "ABC - What Will I Be: Sports Edition!" & Now Prints Locally in Canada!

SANFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Manimal Tales is thrilled to announce two exciting new developments today.

The launch of ABC, What Will I Be: Sports Edition! , a highly personalized, imaginative book for all sports-mad children (and their parents!) and the latest title in its best-selling " ABC, What Will I Be " personalized book series.

Manimal Tales is now in Canada! Canadian customers will be able to order books on the ManimalTales.com website, Etsy and Amazon and have them printed and shipped from within Canada itself, dramatically cutting down on delivery times and shipping costs.

ABC - What Will I Be (Sports Edition!)

Building upon the success of our best-selling ABC, What Will I Be series, Manimal Tales has launched a sports-themed version of the beloved personalized book. ABC, What Will I Be: Sports Edition! invites children (and their parents!) to explore their imaginations and envision themselves as any type of sportsperson they desire, whether it's an Amazing All-Rounder to a Zooming Zorber.

Children will delight in exploring popular sports and discovering little-known ones and imagining themselves excelling at each sport. ABC, What Will I Be: Sports Edition! is highly personalized, with the child's name appearing multiple times on every page, on sports jerseys and adding an extra layer of excitement to the reading experience. Children can also add their favorite jersey number into the book, and there are "Greatest of All Time" tables for multiple sports to encourage discussions between parents and children.

"We're thrilled to inspire children to dream big through sports," said Sue Donhym, CEO of as well as the creative force behind Manimal Tales. "This book is the perfect personalized gift for kids who love sports - and their parents!"

ABC, What Will I Be: Sports Edition! is available for purchase on the manimaltales.com website, as well as on the company's Etsy and Amazon stores.

Manimal Tales Is Now Live in Canada!





Manimal Tales is thrilled to announce its official expansion into the Canadian market. With a commitment to sparking creativity and fostering a love for reading among young minds, Manimal Tales is excited to bring its enchanting personalized books to families across Canada.

As part of this expansion, Manimal Tales' delightful collection of personalized children's books will now be available for purchase on the official ManimalTales.com website, as well as via Etsy and Amazon.ca in Canada. From whimsical tales of adventure to heartwarming stories of friendship, everyone across Canada can now explore and enjoy a diverse selection of quality children's personalized books by Manimal Tales.

Books will be printed locally in Alberta and delivered all across the country, dramatically cutting down delivery times and costs for Canadian customers. With this launch, books will be printed in three business days, and will be shipped within 2 to 6 days to anywhere in Canada (via Canada Post Expedited Post).

"We are delighted to launch Manimal Tales in Canada, bringing our imaginative and super personalized books to young readers across the country," says Sue Donhym.

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized books and personalized children's content. We believe that every child should be the hero of their story. Our books are unique, beautifully written and illustrated and of the highest quality. With the launch of PhotoStories, Manimal Tales provides users the ability to integrate their photos into ourstories, creating a level of personalized content unmatched in the market. PhotoStory books are not just great stories, they are keepsakes and mementos to be cherished for a lifetime. Visit www.manimaltales.com to view our titles and experience our stories.

