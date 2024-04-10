Yunu Adds Pediatric Oncologist Dr. Scott Bradfield as Strategic Advisor

Collaboration aims to advance pediatric oncology trial precision with the latest imaging technology.

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Yunu, a leading provider of clinical trial imaging workflow and data management solutions, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Scott Bradfield, a renowned leader in pediatric oncology, as the latest in a line of highly distinguished strategic advisors. As the Institutional Principal Investigator for the Children's Oncology Group (COG) at Nemours Children's Health - Jacksonville, Dr. Bradfield oversees the conduct and quality of more than 40 COG clinical trials and studies involving children and adolescents with cancer. He also serves as the Associate Division Chief of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Nemours, where he supports management of the clinical operations and staff at one of the region's largest and most comprehensive programs.

The Children's Oncology Group (COG) is a National Cancer Institute-supported clinical trials group and the world's largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research. According to COG's website, over 90% of the 16,000 children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States are cared for at the group's more than 200 member institutions.1 With 20% of all COG clinical trial imaging protocols currently running on the platform, Yunu's collaborative research platform is well-positioned to connect the imaging community and better address these rare disease cancers. While cancer is the leading cause of death from disease among children in the United States, the number of children with cancer is relatively small and patients are treated at many different institutions. Thus, answering complex biological questions about childhood cancer requires collaboration.2

Yunu's cloud-based platform is currently utilized by over 25% of NCI-designated cancer centers and manages more than 4,200 active clinical trials. Sites adopting Yunu experience remarkable increases in protocol compliance, study starts, patient enrollment, imaging team efficiency, and audit readiness.

"With Yunu, I see a tremendous opportunity for organizations to leverage imaging as a key means to accelerate progress and deliver more effective therapies. By pairing this forward-thinking technology with leading public and private research organizations, we can bring much-needed transformation to the research and care-delivery lifecycle," says Dr. Bradfield. "My firsthand experience in patient care and pediatric oncology research allows me to see the urgent need to bridge long-standing workflow and data management gaps. Yunu impresses me with their broad reach, commitment to connecting stakeholders, and ability to improve imaging workflow in new ways that improve the accuracy, turnaround times, and efficiency of imaging clinical trials work. Perhaps even more importantly, Yunu preserves the full-fidelity physician-labeled imaging data researchers need to accelerate drug development. I am thrilled to be a part of the team and look forward to helping democratize access to life-saving treatments with Yunu."

Dr. Bradfield's career spans over two decades, marked by significant contributions to pediatric oncology research and patient care as Division Chief of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Nemours Children's Specialty Care in Jacksonville and Assistant Professor in Pediatrics at Mayo College of Medicine. His leadership and expertise earned appointments as Chief of Staff at Wolfson Children's Hospital (WCH) and Chair of the Cancer Committee at Nemours and WCH Pediatric Cancer Program. Having served as the Institutional Principal Investigator for 11 years as an active member of The Children's Oncology Group and long-time member of the American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Dr. Bradfield has committed his career to improving the lives of the patients he serves.

Dr. Bradfield's exemplary work has been recognized through numerous publications, prestigious awards, and accolades. He has earned esteemed honors, such as the Top Patient Satisfaction Score for all Florida Nemours Physicians. Such achievements reflect Dr. Bradfield's outstanding commitment to advancing pediatric oncology research and patient care. Yunu's collaboration with Dr. Bradfield bolsters the company's commitment to leveraging imaging insights to improve outcomes for young patients with cancer.

