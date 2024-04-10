'Only-of-Its-Kind' Higher Ed Technology Search Engine Rolled Out by EdTech Connect

4,000+ College Database Delivers Curated Technology Solutions Exclusively for Higher Ed Professionals

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / EdTech Connect, the "only-of-its-kind" Higher Ed Technology Search Engine made exclusively for higher education professionals, introduces a new AI-powered technology that helps higher education professionals find the best solutions to simplify their technology purchase-making decisions.

Higher Education Technology Periodic Table

The 2024 Periodic Table of Higher Ed Technology includes all EdTech Connect software topics by category. All solution providers have been reviewed by a Higher Education experts. See the interactive table: https://edtechconnect.com/periodic-table/.

The platform offers unprecedented access to in-depth insights on more than 4,000 U.S. colleges and universities and more than 950 solution providers serving those institutions.

The new higher ed tech search engine aims to transform the landscape of higher education research. The comprehensive platform allows users to search for colleges based on multiple criteria, including student population size, institution type, and detailed technology stacks.

EdTech Connect provides a near real-time snapshot of the technological infrastructure at colleges and universities nationwide. This is critical information for higher education professionals who are looking to make data-driven decisions about the digitization of their educational offerings.

The user-friendly platform offers a variety of features to help higher education leaders identify new technology solutions and discover new opportunities for collaboration. These features include:

An interactive map and searchable database that allows users to quickly and easily find institutions that meet specific criteria.

Insights into the digital backbone of each institution, including predictive analytics and digital learning material.

Customizable search parameters that allow users to filter results by student population, institution type, and more.

"By introducing this AI-powered search functionality, we're not just connecting higher education professionals with data. We're empowering them to foresee trends, drive strategic decisions, and ultimately, enhance the educational experience," stated Jeff Dillon, founder of EdTech Connect. "This tool is a profound step towards our commitment to innovation and the advancement of technology in higher education."

The launch is particularly timely, considering the 30% increase in demand for online learning platforms across colleges in the past year alone (Source: EduTech Future Report, 2023). EdTech Connect's database not only supports institutional decision-making but also fosters a community around shared technological advancements and trends.

About EdTech Connect

EdTech Connect is the leading higher ed technology search engine for higher education professionals, offering a comprehensive suite of tools, insights, and collaborative opportunities aimed at simplifying purchase-making decisions of modern education technology. For more information, please visit https://edtechconnect.com.

