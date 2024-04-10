DJ RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification 10-Apr-2024 / 11:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 April 2024 RM plc The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Mark Cook 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") of instrument b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.605 5,500

Aggregated information

GBP0.605

-- Price

e) -- Volume 5,500

-- Total Price

GBP3,327.50

f) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Lyn Cook 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities, being Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") instrument, type of instrument b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.6 6,000

Aggregated information

GBP0.6

-- Price

e) -- Volume 6,000

-- Total Price

GBP3,600

f) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

