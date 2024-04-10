Anzeige
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Stuttgart
10.04.24
13:36 Uhr
1,020 Euro
+0,081
+8,63 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,07013:59
Dow Jones News
10.04.2024 | 13:31
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Annual Report and Notice of AGM

DJ Annual Report and Notice of AGM 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Annual Report and Notice of AGM 
10-Apr-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
For immediate release 
10 April 2024 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
("the Company or "I-RES") 
 
Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") has today posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year 
ended 31 December 2023 (the "Report and Accounts"), and a notice convening the 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "2024 
AGM"), to shareholders. 
 
As announced on 8 April 2024, the Company's 2024 AGM, which was originally scheduled for 2 May, will now be held at 
11:30 a.m. on Friday, 10 May 2024 at The Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 D04 R2T2. 
 
The Report and Accounts (in ESEF-compliant and PDF formats) together with the notice of AGM are available to view on 
the Company's website (Link) and have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for 
inspection at Euronext Dublin OAM Filing (Link). The Report and Accounts are also available to view directly by 
clicking on the link at the end of this announcement. 
 
References to the 2024 AGM date in the Report and Accounts should be read as 10 May 2024, reflecting the Company's 
announcement on 8 April 2024. 
 
END 
For further information please contact: 
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: 
Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
For Media Queries: 
Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632 
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for 
private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for 
excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution 
to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. 
Important notices 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by 
laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform 
themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: IRES 2023 Annual Report 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  314837 
EQS News ID:  1877617 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1877617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2024 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

