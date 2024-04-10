Anzeige
10.04.2024
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES APRIL EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The April edition of FinTech Magazine includes an exclusive interview with Mastercard's Amnah Ajmal.

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. This publication is a highly regarded voice within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with Amnah Ajmal, EVP Market Development for EEMA at Mastercard on how Mastercard is working with companies and individuals from across the financial spectrum.

"In today's world, plenty of solutions are there, but the key is to find the right problem."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from NVIDIA, Santander UK, Zendesk and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Fintechs to watch this year.

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-april-edition-of-fintech-magazine-302113091.html

