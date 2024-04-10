Cognitive Space Wins NOAA Contract for Next-Generation Ground System Demonstrations

The startup's automated intelligence constellation management technology helps lower costs and improve mission outcomes for U.S. government use cases.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Cognitive Space today announced it was awarded a $900K contract with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Ground Processing Demonstrations under the Broad Agency Announcement (BAA-NOAA-GPD-2023).

This represents Cognitive Space's first Federal Civil contract. The contract will include the use of Cognitive Space's flagship AI-driven solution, CNTIENT-Optimize , which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to quickly and intelligently create mission operations plans and schedules across a constellation of satellites.

"We are very much looking forward to working with NOAA as they evaluate how to bring innovative solutions into their next-generation ground systems," said Guy de Carufel , Founder and CEO of Cognitive Space. "The intelligent automation in CNTIENT-Optimize will streamline operations, improve mission outcomes, and provide an ever-improving capability to the NOAA user base."

Cognitive Space's footprint is steadily growing across DoD and Federal Civil programs. In addition to NOAA, the company has completed and ongoing work with multiple government entities, including the U.S. Air Force, the Air Force Research Library (AFRL), the U.S. Space Force, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and the Space Development Agency (SDA). A dual-use technology, Cognitive Space's CNTIENT-Optimize is commercially available and has reached Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL), operating on-orbit spacecraft.

The NOAA contract demonstrates the continued viability of CNTIENT-Optimize for U.S. government-sponsored satellite missions.

The Cognitive Space team announced this news during its panel appearance at the Space Foundation's 39th Space Symposium , taking place in Colorado Springs, Colorado from April 8-11.

The company completed a 2023 $4 million seed+ funding round to advance its AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, which is designed to help satellite constellations grow and scale. This funding round helped Cognitive Space accelerate its go-to-market strategy and expand its presence in the rapidly evolving space industry.

Cognitive Space's AI-SaaS technology offers comprehensive satellite fleet management solutions to government agencies and satellite constellation operators. The company's mission is to empower these entities to fully harness the space domain for their operational needs.

Get in touch to learn more about Cognitive Space and its market-leading AI-SaaS solution for satellite automation.

ABOUT COGNITIVE SPACE

Cognitive Space is the market leader in intelligent space automation. By leveraging artificial intelligence, software best practices, and deep operational expertise, Cognitive Space provides sophisticated SaaS services that enable satellite constellations to grow and scale. The company's flagship CNTIENT® platform offers a single scalable system that helps satellite constellation operations to drive strategic business outcomes. CNTIENT allows operators to tailor remote sensing mission planning, scale without disruption, and automate payload scheduling, link management, and prioritized tasking. Satellite operators, space infrastructure companies, and government agencies partner with Cognitive Space to unlock the true revenue and operational potential of their satellite constellations. Learn more at www.cognitivespace.com .

###

Media Contact:

media@cognitivespace.com

Cognitive Space

SOURCE: Cognitive Space

View the original press release on accesswire.com