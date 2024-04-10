N2Growth Unveils Vue: Revolutionizing Executive Search With Unmatched Transparency & Insights

Groundbreaking Tech Platform Brings Unprecedented Transparency and Precision to the Executive Search Process

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / N2Growth, a global leader in executive search and leadership development, has announced the launch ofVue, a trailblazing, cloud-based platform set to redefine the executive and board search experience. Vue marks a significant leap in the executive search industry, offering unparalleled transparency, collaboration, and data-driven insights at every stage of the search process.





N2Growth Vue





"In an era where data and transparency are paramount, we've engineered Vue to reshape the customer journey in the executive search industry," said Kelli Vukelic, CEO at N2Growth.

Vue's holistic approach enables a global, real-time, comprehensive overview of all ongoing executive and board search assignments. This approach liberates stakeholders from tracking documents, reports, notes, and feedback across disparate systems, allowing for a more streamlined and efficient approach to executive recruitment.

The platform enables an all-encompassing whole-person analysis of each candidate, evaluated against an organization's specific business and leadership needs, providing 50+ data points on each candidate - from leadership competencies to their ability to drive business outcomes, along with personalized executive coaching recommendations assessed by N2Growth's top-tier certified executive coaches.

"Vue is not just a tool; it's the future of executive search. It's designed for a more informed and precise hiring process, ultimately empowering our partners to build effective long-term leadership strategies." - Kelli Vukelic, CEO at N2Growth

Committed to advancing DE&I, Vue supports anti-bias candidate review and evaluation processes, harnesses the power of AI to eradicate biased language, and continuously assesses candidate pool diversity. These tools continue to amplify N2Growth's commitment to ensuring executive and board talent representation from all walks of life.

"Vue combines the power of technology with the human intelligence of our consultants to facilitate a data-driven executive search process that is adaptive and responsive to the evolving competitive landscape," Vukelic added. It allows our clients to measure and adjust the search strategy in real time to co-create a swift and successful leadership placement."

Vue exemplifies N2Growth's commitment to innovation, transparency, and leadership excellence. N2Growth's Vue platform augments businesses' ability to make informed talent decisions while enhancing the overall executive search experience.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leader in executive search and leadership development, dedicated to identifying and nurturing world-class talent for your organization. We combine disruptive innovation with a trusted, transparent approach, ensuring you engage with unparalleled expertise in unlocking the potential of leaders, teams, and organizations.

