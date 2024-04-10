International Star, Inc.: International Star Inc. Appoints Todd Masse as New CEO

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / International Star, Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) (the "Company" or "ILST") is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Masse as its new Chief Executive Officer effective April 3, 2024. Mr. Masse has over 25 years of extensive experience managing and operating businesses across various industries, including startups, consumer-packaged goods, technology, and real estate.

Since 2015, Mr. Masse has been a key figure in the cannabis industry, serving as both an entrepreneur and operator. His visionary leadership and innovative approach have driven growth and success in this rapidly evolving sector.

Mr. Masse's achievements include serving as President of Cannabis Compliance Inc., leading the company to become a frontrunner in compliance solutions. Under his leadership, the company was acquired by Deloitte.

Additionally, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Thrive Cannabis, Mr. Masse successfully introduced the Greybeard cannabis brand, pioneering Canada's first BHO and Live Resin products. His efforts significantly contributed to the company's acquisition by Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)(TSX:ACB) for thirty-eight million dollars ($38,000,000).

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd Masse as our new CEO," said former interim CEO Nochum Greenberg. "His track record of success and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal leader to drive our company forward. We are confident that International Star will continue to grow and thrive under his guidance."

Mr. Masse stated: "I am honored and excited to join ILST at such a pivotal moment in the cannabis industry. The potential for growth and impact in this industry is immense, and I am eager to work alongside our talented team to drive forward our mission of delivering high-quality products and experiences to our customers while advancing the industry. I'm looking forward to connecting with shareholders and outlining my vision and plans in an upcoming letter to investors.

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity Inc. ("BEi") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BEi owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with affiliates of Ice Cube and Kevin Smith to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com .

