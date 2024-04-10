Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "KBXFF" and are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") in the United States.

James Hedalen, CEO, stated: "We look forward to growing our global investor base through our listings in Canada and the U.S. as we proceed into a highly active period for the Company. Accordingly, we are pleased to have been quoted for trading on the OTCQB and to have received DTC eligibility, both of which will aid in our goal of increased visibility and share liquidity for U.S. based shareholders."

The OTCQB allows early stage and developing companies the benefit of being publicly traded in the United States. Eligible companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid test and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. based company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

About Kobrea Exploration Corp.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

Mobile: (778) 322-9066

Email: James@kobreaexploration.com

