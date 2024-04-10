Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, and HPS Food and Ingredients Inc. ("HPS") will highlight their high purity 95% hempseed protein isolate at the upcoming SupplySide East in Secaucus, NJ, from April 16 to 17, 2024.

Burcon and HPS will present their best-in-class 95% hempseed protein isolate at SupplySide East, engaging with prospective customers interested in incorporating this clean-label protein into innovative food and beverage applications. In response to significant demand, Burcon has successfully completed an additional production campaign for its hempseed protein to supply initial customer orders.

"Our new-to-the-world hempseed protein isolate continues to gain traction in the market, and we aim to sustain that momentum at SupplySide East," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "We are pleased to meet incoming customer demands with expanded commercial quantities. The unmatched purity, taste and color sets it apart from protein ingredients in the market today."

Attendees are invited to visit the HPS team at SupplySide East booth #721 for more information on the innovative hempseed protein isolate. Prospective customers seeking product samples and information are encouraged to contact the HPS Sales Team here.

About HPS Food and Ingredients Inc.

HPS Food & Ingredients is a global leader in value-added processing of plant proteins, seeds & grains, oils, flours, fibers and starches, for premium food markets and food companies around the globe. We produce nutritious, North American grown non-GMO, gluten-free ingredient products at our dedicated production facilities in Manitoba, Canada. We provide quality ingredient solutions for the global food marketplace. For more information, visit hpsfood.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is committed to delivering next-generation, best-in-class protein solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding plant-based market. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon offers sustainable protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

