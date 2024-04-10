Builder.ai Automates Path from User Story Direct to Working Code

App Customisation is Streamlined by Natasha and AI-Powered Code Generation

LONDON, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builder.ai, the AI-powered composable software platform enabling every business and entrepreneur to become digitally empowered, today announced its Code Generation System, which automates the transition from a user conversation directly to working code. In the latest release, Natasha (the world's first AI product manager, now evolved into a Product Manager & Developer Assistant) continues to transform the approach to software development using AI: understanding customer requirements, planning tasks, generating code, and driving development from concept to completion.

Natasha processes the user discussion about their business idea and features, mapping it onto Builder.ai's proprietary Knowledge Graph. She then formulates user stories from the notes on the idea and features, including the required test cases. With her new CodeGen capability, Natasha is able to devise an implementation plan and convert it into functional customisation code. This code is incorporated within Builder.ai's Lego-like building blocks, autonomously tested within Builder.ai's Assembly system, with errors corrected by her automatically. This assembly line is set to expand to include the Builder.ai computer vision QA system, which will detect UI defects across numerous virtual devices for automatic correction.

Through the capabilities of Generative AI, Natasha addresses numerous challenges faced by developers in converting customer requirements into tangible software solutions. She now streamlines what was previously a lengthy and intricate process, eliminating unnecessary delays and miscommunication, and ensuring the final product precisely matches the customer's vision. Natasha will continue to support the customer beyond the initial product launch, allowing for iterations as required.

"In an era where becoming digitally native or undergoing complete digital transformation is not just a luxury but a necessity for businesses, we are dedicated to revolutionising the software development process," states Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder and Chief Wizard of Builder.ai. "By automating the path from conversation to code (and the final product), Natasha not only represents our vision for a more efficient, seamless development experience but also guarantees that every idea, no matter the size, is brought to life with unparalleled precision and speed. The completion of Natasha for CodeGen, a significant milestone that we have been anticipating since our initial pitches, excites me the most."

From specifying requirements to generating code, Natasha simplifies and mitigates the risks involved in creating software applications, which entails much more than just coding. Utilising a multi-modal, multi-model system powered by data from within Builder.ai's ecosystem, encompassing an estimated 2 billion data points/parameters, Natasha analyses customer conversations to identify user journeys and recommend features that meet their needs, create prototypes, and develop customisation code. With this new release, customers will receive applications faster, customisation becomes more cost-effective, and the Builder.ai Expert Network can concentrate on higher-level tasks. Moreover, this final pillar significantly accelerates the production process, reduces time-to-market, and enhances cost efficiencies for customers. This strategy aims for over 90% of the code to be completed by machines (utilising both reusable features, our generative design system, and Natasha for CodeGen) by the full rollout; a considerable transformation from our beta phase.

Established in 2016, Builder.ai leads the industry with its AI-powered composable software platform, allowing anyone with an idea to develop an app (web or mobile) more quickly and affordably. By decomposing software into reusable Lego-like features and combining them with cutting-edge AI and a patented software assembly line, Builder.ai has demonstrated global success in enabling customers of all sizes to adopt a software-first approach.

Builder.ai® is an AI-powered composable software platform for every idea and company globally. The AI-powered assembly line integrates Lego-like reusable features with Building Blocks automation to minimise human effort, leverages a verified network of experts to significantly extend development capabilities, and produces apps with a nearly zero failure rate at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional software development.

Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping the construction and operation of software with a suite of products and services, including BUILDER STUDIO, BUILDER CLOUD, BUILDER NOW, and STUDIO STORE. Builder.ai was featured on the 2023 Fast Company list of Most Innovative Companies, received the "Hottest AI Startup" and 2022's "Hottest Scale-Up" awards at the Europas for Europe's successful tech startups, and won the Best COVID-19 Innovation for Recovery at CogX. It was also named 'Visionary' in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Multi-experience Development Platforms. Builder.ai is headquartered in London, with employees and hubs in Delhi NCR, Singapore, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Sophia Antipolis, and Dubai. For more information, visit Builder.ai.

