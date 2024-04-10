Gorilla Technology Group Inc.: Gorilla Technology and Thames Freeport Announce Strategic Alliance, Advancing Smart City Innovations and Fostering Trade Partnerships

LONDON, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global leader in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology, today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thames Freeport, a pivotal hub for trade and logistics in the United Kingdom. This strategic alliance is set to revolutionise the Thames Freeport area, aligning an ambitious Smart City Strategy programme and leveraging the Thames Freeport Investment Fund to drive innovation and sustainable growth.



Under this partnership, Gorilla Technology will spearhead the development of advanced technological frameworks within Thames Freeport's infrastructure, focusing on enhancing efficiency, security and sustainability. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Thames Freeport's journey towards becoming a fully integrated smart city, setting new standards for the industry and represents a significant leap towards redefining its key industry sectors by setting benchmarks for efficiency, security and sustainable development.

Key Objectives of the Partnership:

Trade Partnerships: Facilitating the exchange of goods and services between the Thames Freeport area and Egypt and Taiwan.

Facilitating the exchange of goods and services between the Thames Freeport area and Egypt and Taiwan. Technology Integration: Assessing Gorilla Technology's advanced solutions to streamline operations, enhance security measures, and improve logistical efficiency.

Assessing Gorilla Technology's advanced solutions to streamline operations, enhance security measures, and improve logistical efficiency. Smart City Strategy Development: Collaborating on the development of a comprehensive smart city strategy that supports sustainable growth and innovation within Thames Freeport.

Collaborating on the development of a comprehensive smart city strategy that supports sustainable growth and innovation within Thames Freeport. Investment in Innovation: Utilizing the Thames Freeport Investment Fund to support technological advancements and infrastructure improvements, fostering a conducive environment for businesses and stakeholders.

Martin Whiteley, CEO of Thames Freeport, stated, "A world-class industrial cluster is taking shape on the banks of the River Thames. Thames Freeport, bolstered by world-class trade partnerships, is emerging as a beacon for clean energy technologies, added-value manufacturing, and advanced logistics, with unrivalled global connectivity to over 130 ports in more than 65 countries. Our partnership with Gorilla Technology represents a pivotal moment in our mission to become a leading smart city. Furthermore, collaborations with leading international trade partners enhance our commitment to integrating state-of-the-art technology and innovative solutions. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for efficiency, security, and sustainability in the logistics sector, further solidifying our position at the forefront of global trade and innovation."

Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla Technology, expressed, "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Thames Freeport, marking a pivotal moment in our journey towards redefining the future of trade and logistics. Our collaboration is rooted in a shared vision of innovation and sustainability, principles that stand at the very core of our mission. This partnership is not just a testament to our mutual commitment to excellence but also a beacon of change in the industry. Together, we are set to challenge the status quo, driving forward with unparalleled momentum to create opportunities that were once thought impossible. This is more than a partnership; it's a revolution in the making. We are not just setting new standards; we are reimagining what's possible and crafting a legacy that will echo through the ages."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla offers a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company's vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies.

For more information go to www.gorilla-technology.com.

About Thames Freeport

Thames Freeport represents Britain's trading future. As a gateway to London, it is a vital strategic connector of global trade at the center of Europe's biggest consumer market. With 1,700 acres of development land along the Thames River, the Freeport offers a unique and compelling value proposition. Thames Freeport provides major port capacity with significant planned expansions, global shipping connections and a supportive ecosystem and supply chain. It also provides extensive onward transport connections by road, river and rail to major population centres.

