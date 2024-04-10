Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024
WKN: A0RDPK | ISIN: AU000000IMC7 | Ticker-Symbol: ANW
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2024 | 12:06
Immuron Limited: Immuron Travelan sales continued strong growth

Sales Highlights:

Global
  • FYTD Mar 2024 AUD$3.6 million up 154% on (prior comparative period) pcp
  • Mar 2024 Quarter AUD$1.3 million up 51% on pcp and 75% on last quarter
Australia

  • FYTD Mar 2024 AUD$2.8 million up 234% on pcp
  • Mar 2024 Quarter AUD$0.9 million up 66% on pcp and 99% on last quarter
USA

  • FYTD Mar 2024 AUD$0.8 million up 35% on pcp
  • Mar 2024 Quarter AUD$0.3 million up 7% on pcp and 18% on last quarter
  • Sales commenced on Walmart.com

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to announce record sales (unaudited) of Travelan®, an over-the-counter immune supplement that targets pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Australia
Sales of Travelan® increased 250% to AUD $2.7 million FYTD Mar 2024 compared to AUD $0.8 million FYTD Mar 2023. Sales of Travelan® increased 70% to AUD $0.9 million Mar 2024 Quarter compared to AUD $0.5 million Mar 2023 Quarter. Excludes sales of Protectyn®.

Consistent with the increase in March 2024 quarter sales, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported short term resident returns in January 2024 were 27% higher than January 2023 1.
1. https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/industry/tourism-and-transport/overseas-arrivals-and-departures-australia/latest-release

USA
Sales of Travelan® increased 35% to AUD $0.8 million FYTD Mar 2024 compared to AUD $0.6 million FYTD Mar 2023. Sales of Travelan® increased 7% to AUD $0.3 million Mar 2024 Quarter compared to AUD $0.3 million Mar 2023 Quarter.

Immuron's experience in the USA follows the International Trade Administration Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States in November 2023 being 11% higher than in November 2022. 2
2. https://www.trade.gov/us-international-air-travel-statistics-i-92-data

Immuron have commenced Travelan® sales in USA through Walmart.com.

Flavio Palumbo, Chief Commercial Officer said "We continue to be excited by the strong sales results on Travelan®. Immuron's investment to drive awareness of the Travelan® brand has seen continued strong sales results in Australia. We hope to get similar growth of the brand as we increase our investment and distribution in North America during the spring (Mar-May) / summer (Jun-Aug) vacation peak period."

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


