Acer Reports March Consolidated Revenues at NT$27.48 Billion, Marking Nine Months of Consecutive YoY Growth

TAIPEI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its March 2024 consolidated revenues at NT$27.48 billion with 70.5% growth month-on-month and 13.8% growth year-on-year (YoY), stimulated by AI applications and healthy channel inventory management, achieving nine consecutive months of YoY growth. Preliminary revenues for Q1 2024 reached NT$58.83 billion with 12.1% growth YoY. Some business highlights:

Notebook business revenues grew 10.7% YoY in Q1

Desktop business revenues grew 12.3% YoY in Q1

Gaming business [1] revenues grew 9.5% YoY in Q1

revenues grew 9.5% YoY in Q1 Chromebook business revenues grew 10.1% YoY in Q1

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 29.4% of the group's total revenues in Q1 2024. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their March and Q1 revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 63.5% YoY in Q1

Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 11.8% YoY in Q1

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 44.0% YoY in Q1

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer