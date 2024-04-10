Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
10.04.24
14:54 Uhr
109,14 Euro
-1,06
-0,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,36109,6415:31
108,80109,4215:32
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 14:30
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For March 2024

BALTIMORE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.54 trillion as of March 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows were $1.2 billion for March 2024 and $8.0 billion for the quarter-ended March 2024.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2024, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


3/31/2024


2/29/2024


12/31/2023








Equity


$ 803


$ 785


$ 744

Fixed income, including money market


171


169


170

Multi-asset


520


504


483

Alternatives


48


48


48

Total assets under management


$ 1,542


$ 1,506


$ 1,445








Target date retirement products


$ 443


$ 428


$ 408

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment






Q1 2024 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2024 earnings on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.54 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.